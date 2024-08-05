The Convention People's Party has rejected President Nana Akufo-Addo's claim that Dr Kwame Nkrumah was not the sole founder of Ghana

According to the CPP, the attempt by the president and the New Patriotic Party to denigrate the legacy of Dr Kwame Nkrumah would not work

The party also believed that Ghanaians would reject the NPP and its flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in the upcoming December 7 elections

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has rejected President Nana Akufo-Addo’s claim that Dr Kwame Nkrumah cannot be solely credited as the founder of Ghana.

The condemnation follows the President's Founders’ Day speech, where he said the fight for Ghana’s independence was a collective effort and should not be credited to a single individual.

The CPP says President Akufo-Addo's rejection of Kwame Nkrumah is an unfortunate gaffe.

Source: Getty Images

The speech sparked outrage on social media, with many Ghanaians denouncing the president’s words and hailing Dr Nkrumah as the sole founder of Ghana.

The CPP, in a statement on August 4, 2024, sighted on Citinewsroom, expressed strong opposition to the president’s statement.

It accused the governing New Patriotic Party of attempting to whitewash the country's history for its own parochial interests.

Describing the president’s claim as unfounded, the CPP stated that the NPP’s recent attacks on the image of the first president of Ghana proved they wanted nothing to do with Dr Nkrumah and his 'vision of true economic, social, and political freedom and prosperity for Ghana, Africa, and the marginalised worldwide'.

The CPP added that to denounce Dr Nkrumah on the basis that Ghana’s independence struggle was a collective effort spanning several generations is indeed an unfortunate gaffe.

According to the CPP, no number of attempts to denigrate Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah's legacy would succeed.

“The whole world knows who the Osagyefo is and that he founded this country and named it Ghana, after the old Ghana Empire, on the eve of our independence of 6th March 1957.

“This was after the NPP antecedents, made up of Dr J.B. Danquah and other elements of the UP tradition, made countless attempts to stop Ghana from gaining independence.

“Thus, no amount of rejection by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo can change that,” the party stated.

The CPP believed Ghanaians would reject the NPP on December 7, 2024, for its hardship-propagating policies and corruption.

NAPO slammed for anti-Nkrumah comment

Earlier, New Patriotic Party running mate Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh fuelled the perception that he was arrogant after dismissing Kwame Nkrumah's undeniable contributions to Ghana in favour of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

This sparked intense criticism of Prempeh and an outpouring of online support for Ghana's founder and first President and anti-colonial hero, Nkrumah.

Prempeh compared President Akufo-Addo's achievements to Nkrumah's when he said no president could match the current Ghanaian president.

“Since independence from 1957 till today, we’ve not had any president who has helped Ghana like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo."

Nkroful chiefs summon NAPO

YEN.com.gh reported that Nkroful chief, Nana Kwasi Kutuah, and the people of Nzema had summoned the NPP running mate to come and apologise to Kwame Nkrumah's relatives.

This follows NAPO's controversial comments that no other president has outperformed Akufo-Addo since Ghana gained independence.

While he has apologised for his comment, the chief of Nkroful said the reaction from the NPP running mate felt hollow and lacked any remorse.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh