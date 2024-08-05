Nana Kwame Bediako, famously known as Cheddar, has slammed President Akufo-Addo for his attempt to undermine Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah's legacy

Founder and leader of the New Force political movement, Nana Kwame Bediako, has denounced attempts by some Ghanaians to tarnish the legacy of Osaegyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

This comes after President Akufo-Addo's recent pronouncements relative to the struggles for the independence of Ghana.

Nana Kwame Bediako (left) slams President Akufo-Addo (right) over Dr Kwame Nkrumah's statement on Founders' Day. Photo credit: @iamfreedom/IG & Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo/Facebook

In a televised national address on the occasion of the Founder's Day celebration, which is marked on August 4 every year, president Akufo-Addo rejected the notion that one person founded Ghana.

The president argued that the fight for Ghana's independence some 67 years ago was a collective effort of many Ghanaians, which should not be attributed to a single individual, Dr Kwame Nkrumah

This statement generated a heated debate online with some Ghanaians rebuking the president for what they consider a deliberate attempt to distort history.

Nkrumah's unrivalled legacy

Reacting to the President's assertion on his X page, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, said Dr Nkrumah's unrivalled legacy haunts a section of the politicians in Ghana and reminds the citizenry of their ineptness and corrupt acts.

"Because his triumphant shadow hangs over them and reminds us of their ineptitude and corruption. Stop the disrespect. Let us all enjoy founders’ day!" he stated.

Cheddar, also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, is a huge admirer of the life and legacy of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's first president.

Freedom Jacob Caesar, who considers himself the reincarnation of Dr Nkrumah, has declared his intentions to contest for the presidency in the forthcoming elections on December 7, 2024.

CPP slams Akufo-Addo over Founders' Day speech

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Convention People's Party (CPP) had rejected President Nana Akufo-Addo's claim that Dr Kwame Nkrumah was not the sole founder of Ghana.

According to the CPP, the attempt by the president and the New Patriotic Party to denigrate the legacy of Dr Kwame Nkrumah would not work.

The party also believed that Ghanaians would reject the NPP and its flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in the upcoming December 7 elections.

