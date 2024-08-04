President Akufo-Addo's Founders' Day speech has ruffled the feathers of many Ghanaians who took to social media to register their displeasure

President Akufo-Addo’s national address ahead of the 2024 Founders’ Day observation has ruffled the feathers of many Ghanaians.

In his August 3, 2024, address, the president stated that he firmly rejects the impression that a single individual founded Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo says he firmly rejects the assertion that Kwame Nkrumah was the sole founder of Ghana.

He said the notion that Dr Kwame Nkrumah single-handedly fought for and won the country’s independence is at odds with the collective efforts his forebears and contemporaries had made towards the same goal.

Akufo-Addo stated that while the significance of Dr Nkrumah’s role remains unassailable, he cannot be credited as the sole architect of Ghana’s independence.

Akufo-Addo said the celebration of the Founders’ Day holiday should allow Ghanaians to reflect on the efforts of those who had supported the fight for independence.

He said the struggle for the country’s self-determination had spanned generations, and all those who had played significant roles must be recognised and honoured.

However, some Ghanaian netizens disagreed with the president’s assertion.

They believe the president’s statement was akin to undermining the pivotal role Nkrumah played in Ghana’s independence struggle and an attempt to fade out his legacy.

They took to social media to affirm their belief in Nkrumah’s legacy and to denounce the president’s statement.

Founders’ Day

In 2019, parliament established August 4 as Founders’ Day.

It was set aside to honour all those who contributed to the struggle for Ghana’s independence, including Nkrumah.

The law also established September 21, Dr Kwame Nkrumah's birthday, as Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day to celebrate his significant contributions to the independence struggle.

However, following the establishment of the Founders’ Day celebration, critics described it as the president’s attempt to exalt his family relations, who had been part of the country’s independence struggle and undermine Kwame Nkrumah’s.

The president’s family members, i.e. J.B. Danquah, William Ofori-Atta and others, are infamously remembered for their opposition to Kwame Nkrumah and his independence struggle.

