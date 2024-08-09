The chief of Kwame Nkrumah’s hometown has accepted Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh's apology after dismissing the impact of Ghana's first President

Nana Kwasi Kutuah V, the chief, believed Prempeh’s comments had the potential to derail the country's peace and unity

The New Patriotic Party running mate had said President Akufo-Addo stood as Ghana's most impactful president

The Chiefs and people of Nkroful have forgiven Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the running mate of the New Patriotic Party, for comments deemed disrespectful about Ghana’s first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

During his tour of the Nzemaland, Prempeh made a stop at Nkroful to apologise for his comment.

The chief of Nkroful, Nana Kwasi Kutua (R) accepts the apology. Source: Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Source: Facebook

Citi News reported that Prempeh affirmed Nkrumah's contributions to Ghana

“I will never disrespect Nkrumah in any way, anybody who attempts to disrespect Nkrumah will face the consequences of his actions.

In response, the chief of Nkroful, Nana Kwasi Kutua, accepted the apology, saying it was all his people had been waiting for.

Ghanaweb reported that the chiefs believed Prempeh’s comments could derail the country's peace and unity.

Though Prempeh had made an earlier apology, he described it as too hollow.

Before the apology, Prempeh's campaign team defended the controversial remarks about Ghana's first president, saying no disrespect was intended.

But Prempeh also first reacted to the backlash, insisting that he only spoke the truth.

When did NAPO speak against Nkrumah?

The remarks came when he was speaking to his base in the Ashanti Region when he was unveiled as running mate.

He told non-supporters of the NPP to keep "their Nkrumah" while praising Akufo-Addo as a more impactful comment.

Due to his comments, Prempeh fuelled the perception that he is arrogant amid concerns that this is his major character flaw.

His controversial comments came right after the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, cautioned him against undermining his bid for power with perceived arrogance.

NAPO resigns from energy ministry

YEN.com.gh reported that President Akufo-Addo accepted the resignation of the then-energy minister, Prempeh.

This was to allow him to concentrate on his new responsibility as the running mate to the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party.

Akufo-Addo has since directed the lands and natural resource minister, Abu Jinapor, to play an oversight role over the energy ministry.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh