Mahama To Consider Alternative To Controversial Betting Tax, Gives Big Assurances To The Youth
- Former president John Mahama has reiterated his opposition to the 10 percent betting tax
- Mahama has also criticised the Electronic Transaction Levy for not meeting its targets
- Mahama gave various assurances to the youth during a town hall meeting at the University of Professional Studies
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Entertainment Awards 2024: 3rd Edition's Candidates are Shortlisted. It's Time to Vote for the Best Entertainer in Ghana! Share Your Voice Now.
National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Mahama has said he will explore alternatives to the betting tax if he wins power.
Speaking at a town hall meeting with some youth on July 12, Mahama said the Electronic Transaction Levy will also receive his attention if he becomes president again.
Joy News reported that Mahana criticised the levy for not meeting its targets.
The NDC has consistently opposed these taxes, with its youth wing protesting the 10 percent levy on bet winnings.
“Less than GH¢300 million”: NDC manifesto committee on education breaks down cost of free-tuition promise
The NDC MPs in Parliament also suggested a private member's bill to repeal the betting tax.
Graphic Online also reported that Mahama committed to improving the employment fortunes of the youth.
"We will create the jobs that young people have been waiting for, and when the jobs are created, no one will be left behind.”
The town hall was held at the Kofi Ohene-Konadu Auditorium of the University of Professional Studies, Accra.
Bawumia's assurances on tax regime
Mahama's main rival, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, also promised to abolish some taxes if elected president.
Bawumia previously said his bid for a Digital and Cashless Ghana would be significantly boosted if the Electronic Transfer Levy were abolished.
The Electronic Transfer Levy imposed a 1 percent levy on electronic money transfers.
Bawumia also announced that he will abolish the emission tax and the tax on betting.
Bawumia to impose flat rate if he becomes President
YEN.com.gh reported that Vice President Bawumia has assured that businesses and individuals will have a clean tax slate under his presidency if he wins power.
Bawumia said a new tax regime was necessary to boost the private sector.
He spoke at a stakeholder interaction with members of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Accra on March 21.
Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.