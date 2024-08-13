Former president John Mahama has reiterated his opposition to the 10 percent betting tax

Mahama has also criticised the Electronic Transaction Levy for not meeting its targets

Mahama gave various assurances to the youth during a town hall meeting at the University of Professional Studies

National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Mahama has said he will explore alternatives to the betting tax if he wins power.

Speaking at a town hall meeting with some youth on July 12, Mahama said the Electronic Transaction Levy will also receive his attention if he becomes president again.

Mahama assures the NDC will provide alternatives to the betting tax

Source: Getty Images

Joy News reported that Mahana criticised the levy for not meeting its targets.

The NDC has consistently opposed these taxes, with its youth wing protesting the 10 percent levy on bet winnings.

The NDC MPs in Parliament also suggested a private member's bill to repeal the betting tax.

Graphic Online also reported that Mahama committed to improving the employment fortunes of the youth.

"We will create the jobs that young people have been waiting for, and when the jobs are created, no one will be left behind.”

The town hall was held at the Kofi Ohene-Konadu Auditorium of the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

Bawumia's assurances on tax regime

Mahama's main rival, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, also promised to abolish some taxes if elected president.

Bawumia previously said his bid for a Digital and Cashless Ghana would be significantly boosted if the Electronic Transfer Levy were abolished.

The Electronic Transfer Levy imposed a 1 percent levy on electronic money transfers.

Bawumia also announced that he will abolish the emission tax and the tax on betting.

Bawumia to impose flat rate if he becomes President

YEN.com.gh reported that Vice President Bawumia has assured that businesses and individuals will have a clean tax slate under his presidency if he wins power.

Bawumia said a new tax regime was necessary to boost the private sector.

He spoke at a stakeholder interaction with members of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Accra on March 21.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh