A former Students Representative Council (SRC) President of the University of Ghana, Edmond Kombat, has urged young Ghanaians whose relatives cannot be found in the Big Six to vote for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming December 7 polls.

According to him, the prevailing economic situation in the country overwhelmingly favours those who can trace their lineage to those found on the country’s currency and not ordinary Ghanaians.

This, he said, has led to a very exclusive economic system, which has only enriched a tiny privileged class, and the majority of Ghanaians continue to live in squalor.

Addressing party faithful at the NDC Youth Manifesto launch on August 12, 2024, Edmond Kombat touted John Mahama as someone who understands the plight of the ordinary Ghanaian and is certain to run an inclusive government.

“If you don’t have a double-barreled surname and your father or your grandfather was not part of the Big Six, and your father is not president, and you cannot get $34.5 million to be able to supply spare parts, … get up, join the train, campaign and vote for President Mahama come December 7,” he said.

Edmond Kombat stated that a future Mahama administration would invest heavily in agriculture to tackle the country's unemployment and food insecurity.

He said the policy would create 2.5 million jobs throughout John Mahama’s one-tenure presidency.

He said the former president has noticed that while agriculture remains an attractive business venture for many young Ghanaians, access to agricultural land remains a major hurdle.

He said that a future NDC government under John Mahama would collaborate with chiefs and other traditional authorities to ensure that agricultural lands are released to young people for farming purposes.

Edmond Kombat also stated that a future Mahama-led government would establish a Farm Services Corporation in each district.

The Corporation would be mandated to support farmers in acquiring improved seeds and fertiliser, connect farmers to ready markets for their produce, and ensure that value addition is linked to their farming activities.

Mahama says economic crisis worst in Ghana’s history

Earlier, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, described the current economic crisis as the worst in Ghana’s history.

According to him, while the economic situation during his presidency was not ideal, the country could still make significant progress, and things were not as bad.

Addressing a durbar of chiefs and people at Zebilla in the Upper East Region, he said the country needs an urgent reset to get the economy back on track.

According to him, it would take experienced hands to achieve such a significant turnaround in the shortest possible time.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang says Mahama will establish Women’s Development Bank

YEN.com.gh reported that Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the NDC running mate, has assured women that they will not be left out of John Mahama's development plans.

According to her, the next Mahama government will establish a Women's Development Bank to enhance women's access to credit.

The bank will be 100% managed by women and will provide loan facilities to businesses owned by women.

