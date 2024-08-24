National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Mahama is heavily favoued by first time voters in swing regions

Data shared to YEN.com.gh by Global Info Analytics' head of polls, Mussa Dankwah, showed Mahama has 55.4 percent of such votes

New Patriotic Party Flagbearer Mahamudu Bawumia has 31.5 percent of the first time vote

National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Mahama is believed to be leading the battle for Gen Z votes nationwide.

Critically, Mahama has a significant lead over his rival, New Patriotic Party Flagbearer Mahamudu Bawumia, in swing regions per Global Info Analytics data.

Mahama leads Bawumia in votes from first-time voters. Source: John Dramani Mahama

The data shared to YEN.com.gh by Global Info Analytics' head of polls, Mussa Dankwah.

He noted to YEN.com.gh that the Greater Accra, Central and Western regions should be considered the swing regions heading into the 2024 election.

While Mahama has only a marginal lead over Bawumi among people expected to be first-time voters aged between 18 and 24, with 41.4 percent and 41 percent, respectively, Mahama has a commanding lead among first-time voters in just the three swing regions.

Mahama has 55.4 percent of the vote while, Bawumia has 31.5 percent of the vote.

The breakdown of the day is captured below.

Polling data from Global Info Analytics

NDC youth manifesto

On August 12, the NDC held an event to engage the youth and launched a Youth Manifesto.

The NDC has also highlighted other key proposals, including its “24-hour economy policy, which aims to stimulate economic activity around the clock, potentially creating more job opportunities for the youth,

The party also wants to remove the betting tax, which has been very unpopular with young males.

NPP launches manifesto

The NPP launched its manifesto at an event in Takoradi at the Ghana Secondary Technical School on August 18.

Presenting the party’s 2024 manifesto, NPP flagbearer Mahamudu Bawumia highlighted a focus on boosting business, particularly in the private sector.

Bawumia also reiterated earlier promises, like the promise for a new tax regime under his administration.

He also promised to improve the Ghana Premier League by supporting clubs with a bus.

The NDC will launch its manifesto on August 24 at the Jophus Anamuah-Mensah Auditorium of the University of Education, Winneba, in the Central Region.

The NDC and NPP notably picked swing regions for their campaign launches.

NDC pledges free tuition for university first-years

YEN.com.gh reported that the NDC promised tuition-free education for first-year students in public universities.

It wants to focus on making higher education more accessible to needy Ghanaians.

Africa Education Watch backed the proposal as a promising intervention but suggested that the policy should be more targeted.

