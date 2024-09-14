Grace Ashly is leaving no stone unturned in her bid to become the next Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom

A video of her of the warm welcome she received from persons in the constituency, with many people vowing to vote for her, has gone viral

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video have shared their opinions on Grace Ashly's desire to be an MP

Renowned gospel musician Grace Ashly is vying to become the Member of Parliament for the Anyaa Sowutuom constituency and has intensified her campaig.n

The musician, who was a sympathizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, will now contest the Anyaa Sowutomn seat as an independent candidate.

Grace Ashly intensifies her campaign to become an MP as the 2024 elections draw close. Photo credit: @johndumelo/x

A video that has since gone viral, sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @oseikumi, shows the musician interacting with some people in her constituency.

Some constituents were left starstruck and surprised by her humility and kindness.

Others also praised her shouting Obaa Naa, "The Woman," a catchphrase that seemed to suggest that they would vote for her to become the next member of Parliament for the constituency.

Grace Ashley joined the list of Ghanaian entertainers, such as A-Plus, Lil Win, and John Dumelo, who have also shown readiness to contest parliamentary elections in 2024.

At the time of writing the report, the adorable video in which Grace Ashly showcases the musician's leadership qualities and friendly personality had raked in over 2000 likes and 50 comments.

Ghanaians react to Grace Ashly's bid for MP

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions, with some expressing optimism that she could win the parliamentary election.

Foreigner commented:

"The only problem is that everybody knows she's NPP and has not declined NPP yet so unless she public scrutinize NPP."

Foreigner added:

"She can win."

Stephen Appiah to contest as MP

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah has also decided to contest the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary election.

The former Juventus player will contest Ayawaso West Wuogon MP Lydia Seyram Alhassan of the New Patriotic Party and John Dumelo.

The retired footballer is expected to contest as an independent candidate.

