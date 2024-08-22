The 2024 New Patriotic Party (NPP) running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Premepeh, has fired back at John Mahama saying NAPO should be slapped by Kwame Nkrumah's ghost

In a reply, Matthew Opoku Prempeh told John Mahama that if former president Evans Atta Mills had a ghost, the National Democratic Congress flagbearer would be behind bars

NAPO is currently touring the Ashanti region where he is attempting to re-energise the party's support base ahead of the Ghanaian national elections in December

On his inauguration day, NAPO stated that President Akufo-Addo had outperformed all of Ghana’s presidents since independence, including Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

While referring to the comment, John Mahama told congregants at a rally that if Nkrumah had a ghost, he would have slapped NAPO.

However, in a reply from the NPP running mate at a rally in Adugyama in the Ahafo Ano South East constituency in the Ashanti Region, NAPO told the former president that he too would be receiving a punishment from a ghost.

He countered that if late former president Professor Evans Atta Mills also had a ghost, Mahama would have been jailed by now.

His statement was met with rapturous cheers and applause from NPP faithful gathered at the rally.

NAPO touring Ashanti Region

The NPP running mate is touring the Ashanti Region to consolidate and energise the party’s support base.

He is promoting the party’s message of ‘selfless leadership and bold solutions for the future’ as the NPP attempts to break the eight.

Throughout his interactions, he has been touting the competence and capabilities of the party’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, contrasting it to the ‘poor performance’ of the erstwhile Mahama administration.

According to him, Mahama failed in his mandate and should not be brought back.

He has urged all and sundry to support the candidacy of Dr Bawumia to bring transformational change and progress to Ghana.

He added that the NPP is the only party capable of delivering life-changing policies, such as the Free Senior High School policy, and should be re-elected to safeguard its progress.

NAPO is expected to tour all 47 constituencies of the Ashanti Region.

NAPO says Nkrumah comment was misrepresented

Matthew Opoku Prempeh earlier reacted to the backlash concerning his comments comparing the presidential achievements of Akufo-Addo and Dr Nkrumah.

The energy minister insists that what he said is the truth and that attempts to make what he said seem like a blunder are futile.

He reaffirmed his statement in an address to the Omanhene of the Wassa Amenfi Traditional Area and President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs, Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim II, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, when he paid a visit.

“They have misrepresented what I said. I said that since 1957, from Kwame Nkrumah’s tenure to date, no government has worked more than Nana Akufo-Addo.”

NPP sympathisers not enthused by NAPO

YEN.com.gh reported that some NPP sympathisers are not enthused by Prempeh's selection as vice presidential candidate.

Per a Global InfoAnalytics survey, about 42% of party sympathisers said they would not vote for the NPP because of NAPO.

Another 74% of floating voters from the survey stated they would also not consider voting for the NPP because of Prempeh.

