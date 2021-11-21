Politicians are an endangered species - Speaker of Parliament

Parliament has decided to hold the executive council accountable for the 2022 budget

The Speaker of Parliament complains that politicians have become a thorn in the flesh

He wants the goal of the 2022 budget to be firmly implemented

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, says a careful consideration of the 2022 budget could help restore lost confidence in the Ghanaian parliament.

According to the Speaker, politicians have become increasingly vulnerable to the rise in perceptions of the people of Ghana that the political system is not working for the benefit of the people, especially in the distribution of resources.

Speaking at a post-budget workshop in Ho, Alban Bagbin expressed frustration that the executive council 's budget often sees the government spend more than it does sometimes illegally.

He urged MPs to work to prevent such a practice by using their powers to ensure that the government spends money to the best of its ability.

He further added that the parliamentary institution would not be harassed by other institutions for the purpose of restoring confidence in the country's democracy.

“Our governments are increasingly finding in the submission of budget statements to parliament the wrong way to live beyond their means. in an informal, illegal way of using what should not be used. It is our responsibility as legislators to repeal that. We have the power to do that, ”he said.

The 2022 budget statement was presented to parliament on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori.

