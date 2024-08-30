A video of Ghanaian pastor Rev Obofuor advising the youth on marriage has surfaced on social media

The renowned pastor, in the video, urged the youth not to rush into marriage due to societal pressure

Netizens who saw the post were divided and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section

Renowned Ghanaian preacher Rev Obofour has warned the youth against hastily entering into marriage due to pressure from the church or society.

Speaking at a recent church event, the popular pastor urged the youth not to succumb to religious or societal pressures, stressing the need for a thorough evaluation before making such a significant commitment.

Rev Obofour is advising the youth against rushing into marriage. Photo Source: Rev Obofour

In his address, he noted that young people often feel compelled to marry quickly due to expectations from society, family, or even religious leaders. However, he warned that rushing into marriage without careful consideration can lead to future regrets and challenges.

Thus, he advised the youth to take their time getting to know their potential partners before accepting to marry them.

Watch the video below:

Netizens support Obofuor's comments

Many netizens who saw Rev Obofuor's video supported his claim. However, others indicated that today's youth are less interested in marriage than the previous generations.

@__dhokabeatz wrote:

"The youth of this generation don't really care about marriage anymore no need for this caution."

@BrightKhampion wrote:

"You can evaluate your partner for 10 years and still miss something's (cheated). For Example kweku Manu, Funny Face and etc..."

@KoffiBuckles wrote:

"This man used to preach so well and I loved him until he started his deviance."

@ghoxted44 wrote:

"He dey talk sense but the “Ashawo mu referee “ part dey tear me."

Rev Obofour advises against lamenting over hardships

In addition to being a preacher, Rev Obofuor, who founded and led the Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) worldwide, is known for his controversial statements about social and national issues.

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the famous pastor had advised Ghanaians against complaining about the hardships in the country.

In a video, he stated that people should concentrate on the country's good aspects because some nations have worse economic problems.

