The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has intensified its campaign ahead of the 2024 general elections

As the campaign intensifies, many stars have joined and shown potential for leadership positions

John Dumelo, KOD, and Rex Omar are among the Ghanaian stars who may get political appointments should the NDC win

Ghanaians are gearing up to elect President Nana Akufo-Addo's successor on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

With just about three months to go, the campaign trail is heating up, and many stars are joining their respective parties to woo voters. On the part of the NDC, John Dumelo, Rex Omar, KOD, and others are playing critical roles.

In this article, YEN.com.gh examines entertainers who could potentially be appointed to political positions should the NDC win power.

John Mahama is ably supported by John Dumelo, Rex Omar, and Baba Sadiq. Photo source: @rexomar, @johndumelo1

1. John Dumelo:

John Dumelo is an actor, farmer, and politician. Having previously supported the NDC, Dumelo entered mainstream politics in 2020, contesting the Ayawaso West Wougon parliamentary seat as the NDC's candidate.

After losing narrowly to NPP's Lydia Alhassan, he did not relent and has come back strongly to contest again in 2024. An influential figure for the NDC and the country's youth, Dumelo is highly tipped for a key appointment should the party win power.

Below is a video of John Dumelo on a door-to-door campaign:

2. KOD:

Celebrated broadcaster, events host, and fashionista Kofi Okyere Darko, simply known as KOD, has always had a soft spot for the NDC, but he only officially declared his support after expressing disappointment in the NPP.

Already, KOD has received his first appointment with the NDC, after being named as the party's spokesperson on Creative Arts, and it will not be surprising if he lands a key appointment should the party win power.

3. Rex Omar:

Legendary Highlife musician and GHAMRO boss, Rex Omar, born Rexford Owusu Marfo, has identified with the NDC for a long time. He campaigned for John Mahama in the 2020 general elections.

Rex Omar will still be with the NDC and John Mahama in the 2024 elections. He has been appointed one of the party's spokespersons on Creative Arts. With his wealth of experience and consistent support, a political appointment should the NDC win will be a perfect reward.

4. Ebi Bright:

Actress Ebi Bright contested the Tema Central parliamentary seat in 2020 and lost to NPP's Yvess Hanson Nortey. She won the NDC's parliamentary primaries in 2023 and will contest again in the 2024 general elections.

The actress has been appointed as one of the spokespersons on Creative Arts for the NDC. She has all it takes to grab an appointment in case her party wins the December 7, polls.

5. Baba Sadiq:

Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu, the founder and former CEO of 3Music, won the NDC's parliamentary primary at Okaikwei Central in the Greater Accra Region. He has the daunting task of unseating NPP's long-serving MP, Patrick Boamah.

With his work as a leader in the entertainment industry, Sadiq is well-positioned as someone with the potential for a political appointment should NDC emerge victorious.

Below is a video of Sadiq speaking at NDC's 2024 Manifesto launch:

6. Dzifa Gomashie:

Veteran actress and producer Abla Dzifa Gomashie is the NDC MP for Ketu South in the Volta Region. She won her party's primaries and is expected to retain her seat after the December 7 elections.

Having served as a deputy minister for Tourism and Creative Arts, she has a big chance of becoming a minister should her former boss, John Mahama, win again.

