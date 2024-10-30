Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has paid tribute to the Ghana Freedom Party's Akua Donkor following her passing

Akua Donkor died on October 28, 2024, at the Ridge Hospital in Accra following an undisclosed illness

The Ghana Freedom Party leader was set to make her fourth attempt to be president and was number three on the ballot

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has commiserated with the family and loved ones of Akua Donkor following her passing.

Donkor died on October 28, 2024, following an undisclosed illness.

In a statement, Bawumia said the 2024 Presidential Candidate for the Ghana Freedom Party played her part in consolidating Ghana’s democracy.

“I write to commiserate with the family and political party of Madam Akua Donkor who until her death was the 2024 Presidential Candidate for the Ghana Freedom Party."

She was set to make her fourth attempt to be president and had picked number three on the presidential ballot paper.

She started her political career when she was elected as the assemblywoman for Herman in the Eastern Region.

Donkor's first presidential attempt came in 2012 when she applied to run as an independent candidate but was disqualified.

Akua Donkor's death

Kwabena Agyeman Appiah Kubi, the late Donkor's running mate, indicated that she had been unwell in the days leading up to her death.

Her daughter also noted that she had complained of breathing difficulties during her fatal illness.

She was first hospitalised at the Nsawam Government Hospital. When her condition did not improve, she was referred to the Ridge Hospital in Accra early on October 28, where she eventually passed in the intensive care unit.

Search for a ceremonial husband

Before her passing, YEN.com.gh reported that Donkor had suggested her need for a ceremonial husband to boost her presidential aspirations.

She said that her husband passed away recently, and it was about time she got a new one as it was tough being without a man.

However, Donkor said she had foreseen an even more challenging period when active political campaigning started this year.

