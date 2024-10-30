The Electoral Commission has suspended the printing of presidential ballot papers for the 2024 election

This decision is in response to the death of Akua Donkor, the presidential candidate of the Ghana Freedom Party

Donkor was set to make her fourth attempt to be president and was number three on the ballot

The Electoral Commission has suspended printing presidential ballot papers for the 2024 election following the death of Akua Donkor, the presidential candidate of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP).

It also gave the GFP 10 days to nominate a new presidential candidate.

Akua Donkor is number 3 on the ballot for the 2024 election. Source: Electoral Commission of Ghana/Madam Akua Donkor

In a statement, the commission cited Article 50 (4) of the constitution: " Where at the close of nominations, but before the election, one of the candidates dies, a further period of ten days shall be allowed for nominations."

Kwabena Agyeman Appiah Kubi, the late Donkor's running mate, has suggested he is ready to run as the party's presidential candidate.

Akua Donkor's death

Donkor died on October 28 after being hospitalised. She was set to make her fourth attempt to be president and had picked number three on the presidential ballot paper.

She started her political career when she was elected as the assemblywoman for Herman in the Eastern Region.

Donkor's first presidential attempt came in 2012 when she applied to run as an independent candidate but was disqualified.

The late Donkor's running mate indicated that she had been unwell in the days leading up to her death.

Her daughter also noted that she had complained of breathing difficulties during her fatal illness.

She was first hospitalised at the Nsawam Government Hospital. When her condition did not improve, she was referred to the Ridge Hospital in Accra early on October 28, where she eventually passed in the intensive care unit.

Nigel Gaisie's prediction about candidate death

YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Nigel Gaisie of the Prophetic Hill Church predicted the death of a presidential candidate.

Gaisie shared a video on social media showing him making the prediction back in September.

During the service, he mentioned that he saw one of the 2024 presidential candidates die before the polls.

