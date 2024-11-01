Ghana Parliament To Reconvene On November 7 At Conference Centre Amid Ongoing Controversy
The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has summoned legislators to reconvene on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 10:00 AM.
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
The session will take place at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre, where lawmakers will return to critical discussions that have been stalled for several weeks.
Parliament announced the decision to reconvene in a statement.
This follows the impasse triggered by a ruling from the Speaker regarding vacant seats in Parliament.
Speaker Bagbin had declared the seats for Fomena, Amenfi Central, Suhum, and Agona West vacant, but the Majority Leader challenged this in court, and the Supreme Court halted the process.
Bagbin had adjourned parliamentary proceedings indefinitely on October 22 after Majority MPs boycotted parliament.
He said the adjournment followed consultation with the house's leadership as per Parliament’s Standing Order 59.
Before adjourning the house, he noted that on Monday, October 22, 2024, he had received the Supreme Court’s stay of execution, which was issued against his vacation of four parliamentary seats.
Kwaku Azar worried about speaker's declaration
YEN.com.gh reported that Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare said the declaration sets a dangerous precedent in Ghana’s parliament and could be used to stifle parliamentarians as they plan their political futures.
He argued that Alban Bagbin had misapplied the provision of Article 97(1)(g) of the 1992 constitution and misinterpreted what the law was intended to achieve, disagreeing with the Speaker's rationale about that decision.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.