Nigel Gaisie is trending after he made a passionate appeal to Ghanaians ahead of the December 2024 election

He has pleaded with Ghanaians not to forsake the voice of God's prophets in the wake of the election

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on his statement

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the Founder and Leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, has admonished Ghanaians not to disregard God's voice in the wake of the upcoming 2024 election.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Joy Prime, Nigel Gaisie, who was speaking in an interview, made a rallying cry to Ghanaians to vote against the ruling New Patriotic Party, saying it was the will of God for the party to taste defeat in the December 7 election.

Nigel Gaisie appeals to Ghanaians ahead of the 2024 elections in a trending video Photo credit: @Nigel Gaisie/Facebook

He also added that no well-meaning Ghanaian with the nation's best interest at heart would vote for the ruling party.

"Anybody who loves the future of Ghana will not vote for these people. They must be punished. Ghanaians must listen to the voice of the prophets. We see ahead"

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 400 likes and 70 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Nigel Gaisie's appeal

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the disclosure by Nigel Gaisie.

@thepiphunters reacted:

"Man of God , go dey explain explain explain tire"

@mogtheo4635 replied:

"Instead of him preaching about salvation, he is talking about his fake prophesies. I don’t blame him but rather we Ghanaian. Some of us are so gullible that we have refused to read and learn the Bible ourselves."

@collinsappiahjnr9793 added:

"The fact that you prophecy does not make you annoited."

Nigel Gaisie predicts doom for top politician

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Nigel Gaisie prophesied doom for the regional party chairman.

The prophet predicted that a significant catastrophe would hit the chairman of a major political party in the Ashanti Region.

The leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel cautioned about evil hanging around as he indicated that two people would be affected.

Source: YEN.com.gh