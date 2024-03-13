Prophet Nigel Gaisie has warned of doom that would affect the chairman of a prominent political party in the Ashanti Region

The Prophetic Hill Chapel leader disclosed he had a revelation involving two people on the morning of Wednesday, March 13

A Facebook post in which he urged the people of the Ashanti Region to pray drew various reactions

In the wake of his trending prophecy about the death of the late lawmaker Dr John Ampontuah Kumah, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has predicted another doom.

The preacher predicted that a significant catastrophe would hit the chairman of a major political party in the Ashanti Region, claiming the revelation came to him on the morning of Wednesday, March 13.

Nigel Gaisie's prophecy about 2 people

The leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel cautioned about evil hanging around as he indicated that two people would be affected.

''In my vision this dawn 5-45AM, I saw another great one fall on his neck in the *P.P.N POLITICAL PARTY*..(I heard, chairman why so SOON**. (We see in bits and prophecy in bits). I saw two people*.

''There is an evil hanging around **let them seek the face of the Lord if they can, and also be WATCHFUL. AND GUIDED SAYS ELOHIM.AMEN,'' Nigel Gaisie said in a post on Facebook.

While the preacher failed to mention the names of the individuals to be explicitly affected, he urged them to take precautions before the doom prophecy manifested.

Read his full post below:

Reactions trail the prophecy of Nigel Gaisie

Nigel Gaisie's post urging people in the Ashanti Region to pray against the prophecy has gathered reactions.

Evans Nana Agyemang-Prempeh asked:

Nigel Gaisie Prophet Nigel Gaisie, please, so God doesn't give you positive prophecies?. Why is your "prophecies" always about death?. I don't understand this.

Bright Mensah wrote:

If that person would plan evil during this year's election then let it come to pass but if he's not going to do anything evil may God save him.

Prince Anson Yevu commented:

So let me ask those who always say why he doesn't see good things. If you are to know all the bad things that will happen to you and good ones, which one would you like to hear first? Sometimes let's think about these things.

Nathaniel Agbey wrote:

The prophet has spoken. Let those who have ears listen.

Papa Godsway Fianyedu posted:

My Father The Oracle has spoken

Quasi Adjei posted:

More grace papa Nigel Gaisie .. May God keep using you for greater things papa..prophesy onto my life papa.

Yussif Abdul-Wahab reacted:

So when will you have a revelation about something good for Ghanaians? Can you also forecast for us when will the Hardship in Ghana be eradicated and also forecast how the Ghana Cedi will be doing in the coming months?

McCarthy Goodnews commented:

God bless. Papa, I had a similar trans yesterday. It true paaa.

Benjamin Wiafe Godlife said:

Let prayers be made. Intercessors rise up.

Bra Kofi posted:

Chairman Wontumi must live and face prosecution.

Video of Nigel Gaisie allegedly prophesying about John Kumah surfaces

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that the Deputy Minister of Finance and MP for Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, John Kumah, had passed away.

The Ejisu MP’s death was announced on social media on Thursday, leaving many people in shock.

As Ghanaians reacted to the sudden death of Kumah, a video capturing Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s prophecy about the death of the deputy finance minister surfaced.

