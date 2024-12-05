Big Akwes Wears 'Medi Wo' Shorts To NDC Rally, Hypes Crowd With Kumawood Stars

The National Democratic Congress, led by its flagbearer, held their final election rally at the Zurak Park in Madina

The party sought to make a huge impression as the event coincided with the NPP's rally held not too far from Madina

Big Akwes' stint at NDC's rally has got many fans talking on social media

The National Democratic Congress held its final election rally on December 5, two days ahead of the 2024 elections.

Big Akwes charging the crowd at NDC's final rally in Madina. Source: BigAkwes, UTVGhana.

The rally united scores of Ghanaian stars rooting for the party's flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, to win over the NPP's Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Ghanaian stars Big Akwes, Christiana Awuni, Nacee and Akorfa Edjeani, all clad in party paraphernalia, were spotted at the event.

Big Akwes led the stars onto the stage and hyped the teeming crowd with fervent party chants.

The Kumawood actor, who used to be a supporter of Akufo-Addo, says the ruling government has disappointed him.

He became very critical of the Akufo-Addo-led government after their failure to deliver on the promise to develop the Kumawood industry.

Big Akwes gets fans talking

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from and in reaction to Big Akwes' stint at NDC's final rally.

Awudi Atsu remarked:

"May Almighty God let H.E John Dramani Mahama the brilliant Man win this election in Jesus Christ of Nazareth name amen."

@Tony_ksiboy_ wrote:

"It's only those with short memories that will vote for that John. So you'll wake up in the morning, you go take your shower, then go join queue to vote for Mahama ah massa wey kind of Jon things be this 😀. Wise up my guys, because Mahama is never an option for Ghana."

@MuMmiEsGudBoi said:

"Lmaoooo… the 2 parties all concert."

NDC tells NPP, "Enough is enough" at rally

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the National Democratic Congress had urged Ghanaians to vote against the ruling government.

The party's general secretary, Fiifi Kwetey, cautioned supporters to be proactive even though the polls favour their win.

He stressed that the stakes of the election stretched beyond partisanship because the future of Ghana is at state.

