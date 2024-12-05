The Ghana Freedom Party hopeful, Philip Appiah Kubi, has disputed his party’s endorsement of the National Democratic Congress

Kubi claimed that the party’s Deputy General Secretary's announcement of the endorsement came without consulting all members

He said Jerry Addo, the Deputy General Secretary of the GFP, confirmed that the decision to support the NDC was not a unilateral one

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The rift within the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) has continued with its disqualified presidential aspirant, Philip Appiah Kubi, aka Roman Fada, dismissing his party’s endorsement of the National Democratic Congress ahead of the election.

Kubi claimed to Citi News that the party’s Deputy General Secretary, Jerry Addo, announced the endorsement without consulting the whole party.

Roman Fada is against his party’s endorsement of the National Democratic Congress and John Mahama ahead of the election.

Source: Facebook

He further described the endorsement as fake.

“Not that we have issues with either NDC or NPP, but as the leader of Ghana Freedom Party currently, with my general secretary, my four Parliamentary Candidates and the other executive members, we have not endorsed any political party.”

Addressing the press on December 4, per Adom Online, Addo maintained that the decision to endorse the NDC stemmed from its strong policies.

He said the party was happy with the NDC's promise to establish a Women’s Development Bank and offer free tuition to level 100 tertiary students.

Lil Win shies away from endorsement

Meanwhile, Kumawood star Lil Win, also known as Kwadwo Nkansah, said he would not endorse any political party before the 2024 elections.

The actor explained to Property FM that he deliberately avoids accepting money from politicians to endorse their parties, emphasising a principled approach to his public image.

As a school manager, the actor also said aligning with a party could create needless issues for him.

Oheneba Jude endorses Bawumia

YEN.com.gh also reported that Oheneba Jude endorsed Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for president.

In a video, the TikToker and content creator said President Nana Akufo-Addo had done well and he wanted Bawumia to continue his work.

Oheneba Jude urged his large social media following to support Bawumia because of his party's social interventions, earning mixed reactions.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh