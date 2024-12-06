Evangelist Diana Asamoah was clad from head to toe in party paraphernalia at the recent NPP rally in Accra

The singer made very bold statements as she hyped the teeming crowd in anticipation of the elections

Asamoah's appearance and speech at the rally have gained significant traction from numerous Ghanaians

Ghanaian gospel singer Evangelist Diana Asamoah, a staunch supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), attended the party's Victory Rally in Accra.

She was among many celebrities, including highlife and reggae star Samini, who mounted the stage to speak to the teeming crowd.

Videos of Diana Asamoah at the rally, clad in party paraphernalia as she flaunted her new blonde hair have surfaced online and sparked reactions.

Evangelist Diana Asamoah dazzles at the final NPP rally before the 2024 elections. Source: EvangelistDianaAsamoah

Diana Asamoah speaks at the rally

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Diana Asamoah was spotted on stage with party bigwigs like Kennedy Agyepong.

According to the singer, the NPP's tenure under H.E John A. Kuffour and Nana Akufo-Addo deserved to be continued by president hopeful Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

In her address to the ruling party's supporters ahead of the elections on December 7, 2024, the Mabo Wo Din hitmaker said:

"After God and Jesus Christ, the person Ghana needs is Dr Bawumia and Dr Napo."

The NPP is hopeful it can break the eight despite fierce competition from the biggest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress led by John Dramani Mahama.

Fans react to Diana Asamoah's message

YEN.com.gh has gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Diana Asamoah's appearance at NPP rally.

SON OF GOD said:

"One of Nana Addo's achievements was transforming gospel singer into sly Queen."

YAA_BABY_95 wrote:

"So what does our slay granny want again koraaa aaa😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Maame kumiwaa remarked:

"So after everything can't we see our only mum has also become beautiful.she is also a public figure 🤔."

nyonyo Joan wrote:

"Mr drew predicted the future😭 eii Diana Asamoah ee nansa wo suban asesa."

Big Akwes storms NDC rally

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actor Big Akwes had been spotted at the New Democratic Congress's final rally in Accra.

The actor led an entourage of creatives, including Akorfa Edjeani, to the recent event to hype the crowd and urge the NPP to be voted out.

The Kumawood actor, who used to support President Nana Akufo-Addo, stated the ruling government had disappointed many people.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

