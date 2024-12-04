A video of gospel singer Diana Asamoah looking ravishing wearing a bold new blond look has surfaced online

The controversial singer drooled over her new look as she shared a goodwill message to her fans ahead of the elections

Fans thronged the comments section to share their thoughts about her makeover and the message

Ghanaian gospel singer Evangelist Diana Asamoah mesmerised fans as she showcased her new blond look for the first time.

The singer shared a TikTok video officially ushering fans into the last month of the year with her new look and goodwill message.

Diana Asamoah is excited to show fans her new blond look and campaign for Dr Bawumia. Source: EvangelistDianaAsamoah

In the video, she was spotted in a flowery white gown with swanky long earrings and dark glasses to complement her new look.

The Mabo Wo Din hitmaker wore her outfit over black and white platform heels, flaunting her elegance.

In her message to fans, Diana Asamoah acknowledged that December is a "month of completed" and urged Ghanaians to vote for the New Patriotic Party in the upcoming elections.

She left fans in suspense as she shared her intentions to explain the term later. The video of the 52-year-old singer obsessing over her new look has caught on on social media.

Fans react to Diana Asamoah's look

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Diana Asamoah's new blond look.

user3058845126945 said:

"Auntie Diana you are doing some this day paaaaa ooooo."

Bright decent ❤️ wrote:

"please make nobody make a mistake by sending Kelvin Taylor please 😂😂😂"

NYAME TEASE ENTERPRISE remarked:

"my mum can do wonders oo 😂😂😂eii hmm it's possible 😅"

Yaa pretty noted:

"waa look so who is doing this to Diana asamoah all in the name of fashion?"

Diana Asamoah's fan speaks out

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Baba Sulley, a Muslim fan of Diana Asamoah, had bemoaned the singer's new way of life.

Baba Sulley shared a TikTok video pleading with Diana Asamoah to reflect on her old ways and consider going back to them.

He rallied fans not to chastise the singer but advised them to unite and support her with prayers.

Source: YEN.com.gh