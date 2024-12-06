A fine Ghanaian lady has shown her support for former president John Mahama and flagbearer of the NDC ahead of the 2024 general elections

In a video she shared on TikTok, Pretty Prilla rocked a tight pair of pants and a tight-fitting NDC shirt as she jammed to their campaign song

She had a broad smile on her face as she sang and danced to the tune about John Mahama, with many Ghanaians unable to get over her beauty

A young Ghanaian lady has caught attention on social media after showing her support for former president John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer.

The pretty lady has backed the opposition party ahead of the 2024 general elections, which take place on Saturday, December 7.

The young lady, known on TikTok as Pretty Prilla, posted a video of herself dancing and singing to an NDC campaign song. She wore a tight-fitting NDC-branded shirt and black leggings, making her support for the party obvious.

Her beautiful smile and bold dance moves caught the attention of many TikTok users. In the video, she enjoyed the song’s lyrics, which focused on John Mahama’s leadership and campaign messages.

In the video's comments section, several Ghanaians expressed admiration for her beauty and applauded her bold moves. Many NDC loyalists jovially highlighted how beautiful the ladies who supported the party were.

Dancing NDC lady goes viral

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

Dayvon 64 said:

"Madam pls lemme see the nyash shaking all else I won't vote for NDC."

chiraq soldier wrote:

"That’s why you are beautiful 😂😂3y3 zu wai."

Kira💚said:

"Pretty girls like Mahama periodddddddd."

🦋💦🥰 said:

"Only fine girls support NDC aww 🥰 3y3 zu!!!!!!!"

Lady's mother angry over Mahama support

Another Ghanaian lady also showed her support for John Mahama and the NDC, but her mother was not having it.

In a video she shared on TikTok, her mother insulted her and asked her to delete the video from her TikTok page.

The footage of the interaction, spotted by YEN.com.gh, sparked a flurry of reactions from social media users.

