Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunnor, the NDC parliamentary candidate for the Awutu Senya East constitution, has claimed victory in the 2024 general elections.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @onuaonline, the NDC parliamentary aspirant, in the company of some party faithful, was seen celebrating that she has defeated the incumbent MP Mavis Hawa Koomson.

NDC's Awutu Senya parliamentary aspirant claims victory over Hawa Koomson. Photo credit: @onualonline/TikTok @Mavis Hawa Koomson/Facebook

Source: UGC

She then remarked that she won the parliament election by gaining 52.5 per cent of the total votes cast.

In another video, she alleged that Mavis Hawa Koomson was the mastermind behind the skirmishes in the constituency.

She also urged NDC party supporters not to be deterred by events in the constituency but to throng the coalition centre.

Watch the videos below:

More to follow.

Source: YEN.com.gh