Ghana Election 2024: NDC's Naa Koryoo Claims Victory, Opines She Got 52.5 Percent, Video
Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunnor, the NDC parliamentary candidate for the Awutu Senya East constitution, has claimed victory in the 2024 general elections.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @onuaonline, the NDC parliamentary aspirant, in the company of some party faithful, was seen celebrating that she has defeated the incumbent MP Mavis Hawa Koomson.
She then remarked that she won the parliament election by gaining 52.5 per cent of the total votes cast.
In another video, she alleged that Mavis Hawa Koomson was the mastermind behind the skirmishes in the constituency.
She also urged NDC party supporters not to be deterred by events in the constituency but to throng the coalition centre.
Watch the videos below:
More to follow.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Human-Interest editor) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.