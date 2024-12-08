An integral member of the New Patriotic Party's election team has shared what the party will do if they lose the 2024 elections

Peter Mac Manu said that one political party cannot govern Ghana for life since it is not a communist state

He added that as a party they would retreat and evaluate their strategies if they do not win the general elections

A former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Peter Mac Manu, said no political party is meant to stay in power forever in Ghana since the country is not a communist state.

His comments are a reaction to the provisional results of election 2024, which show that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is leading both parliamentary and presidential elections.

NPP's Peter Mac Manu shares his thoughts as NDC takes a commanding lead in the 2024 elections.

Source: Facebook

Peter Mac Manu, an integral member of the NPP election team, said that even though they did not come to lose, they would accept defeat if it happened.

He is often the NPP's representative at Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meetings ahead of the 2024 elections.

He is one of the NPP representatives at the National Collation Centre, popularly called the Strong Room.

When asked by journalists about the provisional results, Mac Manu said that only one party can win during elections.

"And we [NPP] have been to an election and lost before. It is for us to retreat, go back, [and ask] what went wrong, [do] post mortem and stuff like, which is something we do always. We came into the elections to win, but I am saying if it doesn't happen, or if it happens, well and good. If it doesn't happen, political parties are not meant to..., this is not a communist country where parties stay in power forever."

Watch the video below:

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh