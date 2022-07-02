Former president John Dramani Mahama has backed President Akufo-Addo's decision to formally engage the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

His comments follow Akufo-Addo's directive to Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to commence talks with the financial institution

The former president urged the government to fashion a comprehensive home-grown programme and present to the Fund for support

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Former president John Dramani Mahama has welcomed President Nana Akufo-Addo's decision to formally engage the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for financial support.

He said though the decision was taken late, it is an important step towards addressing the nation's dire economic gloom.

''I welcome President Akufo-Addo’s decision to formally engage the IMF with the view to entering into a programme under the Fund.

Photos of John Mahama, Nana Akufo-Addo, Bawumia. Credit: @itz_Afellay (Twitter)/Pan African Visions/Pulse Ghana

Source: UGC

''Though belated, it should mark an important step towards addressing the dire economic situation, which has left Ghanaians wallowing under intense suffering and hardships,'' he said on Facebook.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The former president advised that beyond the announcement of engagement with the IMF, a comprehensive home-grown programme should be fashioned out and presented to the Fund for support.

''A team of skilled and competent negotiators must be put together to obtain the best set of measures with the Fund,'' he added.

Read the full message below:

Kennedy Agyapong Sad over Government's Move to IMF

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Assin Central legislator Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has expressed sadness over the government's decision to seek economic aid from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Speaking on the move, the outspoken MP said he was extremely unhappy when he learned the government will commence talks with the financial institution.

''I'm very sad today when I saw the publication that we are going to the IMF; that is what [former president] Mahama was praying for, he has gotten his wish,'' he said in a video.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh