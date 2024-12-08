Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei, a staunch supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has admitted defeat and congratulated the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for a potential 2024 election win.

Staunch NPP supporter Prince David Osei admits defeat and congratulates the NDC. Photo source: @princedavidosei and @officialjdmahama

The popular actor previously maintained hope that the NPP would secure massive votes from the Ashanti Region to stay in the race after provisional results indicated that the NDC had a commanding lead.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Prince David Osei expressed his gratitude to his team for their efforts throughout the NPP and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia campaign trail.

The celebrated actor also explained his decision to support the vice president in succeeding President Akufo-Addo, stating how his policies were convincing and solution-oriented.

He noted that he understood Ghanaians' habit of demanding changes every eight years and congratulated the National Democratic Congress on garnering massive election votes.

In a lengthy statement, he wrote:

"Good morning Ghana🙋‍♂️.What a fascinating phenomenon we've just witnessed! Ghana has spoken, and the results were not quite what we all anticipated. I am beyond proud of myself, my team, and our collective efforts; we gave it our all and fought a vigorous battle. 💪. I am no coward. My decision to support the NPP was a bold one, inspired by my firm belief in Dr. Bawumia's audacious solution-oriented policies. 📚 Yet, it's important to remember that the Almighty always has a plan, and Ghana often craves a change every eight years… 🔄. I am deeply grateful for each and every one of you who bolstered me with your unyielding support. A hearty congratulations to our worthy rivals, NDC. 🎉 Now, let the friendly banter and trolling commence! 😄👏."

Below is Prince David Osei's social media post:

Prince David Osei's post stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

@KwesiAmerican commented:

"So you knew Ghana was there, and you were here fooling. I always tell you that don’t let your movie deceive you that you have a voice in this country!!!"

@TheNigh56071691 said:

"But the EC has not declared yet erhhh. Have some hope bro. It is still possible😂💔."

@katabra3 commented:

"Let's finish the collation. We will come back to you 😁."

@martey11 said:

"That’s pure Class from David @johndumelo and congratulations to winners and their opponents for getting bold to go for such positions. Ghana has won with a huge margin."

