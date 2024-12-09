Ayawaso West Wuogon MP-elect, John Dumelo, spoke to his constituents after being declared him the winner in the 2024 Parliamentary Elections

In his speech, the actor-turned-politician noted that the seat was forever for the NDC and that he was going to make the constituency great again

Many people congratulated Dumelo on the win and advised him on how he could maintain his seat in the Ayawaso West Wuogon region for years

Ayawaso West Wuogon MP-elect John Dumelo gave a powerful speech to his constituents after the Electoral Commission declared him victorious in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

John Dumelo speaks after winning

Standing on a platform in front of a signage, John Dumelo started his speech by mentioning the catchphrase of the National Democratic Congress. He shouted 'Ɛyɛ zu', and the constituencies responded, saying 'Ɛyɛ za'.

"We have sent the elephant back into the bush. The elephant is not coming back outside again," he said.

He further stated that the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat would never fall into the hands of the NPP, who have ruled and been dominant for about 24 years.

"I want to thank you all. God bless you. I am going to make Ayawaso West great again. I dey for you," he said.

Below is the video of John Dumelo speaking to his constituents:

Reactions to John Dumelo's speech

Many people in the comments section congratulated Mr Dumelo and expressed their excitement at his winning the seat.

Others also advised him to take his role seriously, listen to the people and other tips that could help him maintain his seat.

Below are the reactions from Ghanaians to the video shared by blogger Sika Official:

penny_wise_gh said:

"Ayigbe mafia yaro zongo....it is sealed!! 😂"

vyspah said:

"I’m just so happy for him 😍TG the students were on campus as well."

skerrybills said:

"To maintain that seat is to do your work well and give back to the students sometimes go and share some of the yam with the students."

etornamsika said:

"Just work, and put your people first. Listen to them."

eden_apparels_perfumery said:

"Hardwork and pure love ❤️"

datgurlcalladwoa said:

"3y3 zu😂😂😂😂"

ongodnotondem said:

"Congratulations 🎊🎊🎊🍾🤎🙏"

Ghanaians hail James Gardiner as loyal

YEN.com.gh also reported that after videos of actor James Gardiner seated next to MP-elect Dumelo in one of the halls of the University of Ghana has gone viral.

The hall was where Dumelo, his wife Gifty Dumelo, his team and his supporters were camped when the EC declared him the winner of the Ayawaso West Wuogon.

Many people on social media have hailed James Gardiner as a loyal and great friend who stood by the actor-turned-politician throughout the 2024 election process.

