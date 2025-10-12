President John Mahama has arrived in Beijing to attend a major summit focused on global women's empowerment

He was welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, UN Women officials and a large crowd of Ghanaians in China

The visit aims to deepen Ghana-China ties with major agreements and diplomatic meetings expected in the coming days

President John Dramani Mahama has arrived in Beijing, China, to participate in the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women.

The high-level summit, co-hosted by China and UN Women, aims to promote women's empowerment and reaffirm commitments made during the Fourth World Conference on Women 30 years ago.

President John Mahama receives a rousing welcome in China.

The Ghanaian President was accompanied by his wife, the First Lady, Lordina Mahama, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and other senior government officials.

Photos from the visit, shared on the Facebook page of the Foreign Affairs Minister, showed that President Mahama received a rousing welcome in China.

He was also received by a high-powered delegation from the Chinese government led by President Xi Jinping and UN Women.

Thousands of Ghanaian nationals living in China were also at the airport in Beijing to welcome the president.

According to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the visit is also expected to strengthen Ghana-China relations, with significant agreements and high-level engagements scheduled for the coming days.

"As we commemorate 65 years of formal Ghana-China bilateral relations and 30 years of the Beijing Gender Summit, we are confident in a future of shared prosperity, a world without discrimination and an unstoppable global south," he wrote on Facebook.

The UN Women Summit in China

President Mahama, the African Union’s Champion for Gender and Development Issues, was invited to the UN Women Summit by President Xi Jinping.

The global summit on women brings together world leaders to discuss strategies for advancing women's rights, economic empowerment and political participation.

It also provides Ghana with a platform to share its views on gender equality challenges and solutions, while learning from the experiences of other nations.

Ghanaians React to Mahama's Visit to China

Ghanaians on social media have shared their thoughts on President Mahama’s visit to China.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Peter Zanku said:

"Nice one. But why is it that any time an African president travels to a foreign land, those residents there show up to welcome the president with all manner of inscriptions? Is it to make the president happy or what 😂😂😂. Y'all stop this village thing. The President knows he is there for the interest of the country."

@Zack Asante also said:

"After the meetings, take their trains and subways to visit cities like Shenzhen, Chongqing, Hangzhou, and Shanghai. Ask for ideas on how they were able to build such cities — clean, affordable, and convenient transportation, with low crime rates. Ghana needs to start taking action now."

@Nana Appiah Ohene commented:

"I believe we can learn so much from our Chinese friends to shape the fortunes of our country. Commerce, Education(Engineering) & Infrastructure are some of the few areas we could explore. We welcome such refreshing news, Sir."

President John Mahama secures US$1billion investment deals in Singapore after visiting the Singaporean President, Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

President Mahama secures investment in Singapore

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that President Mahama made history as the first Ghanaian head of state to visit Singapore in a historic economic mission.

The visit secured US$1 billion investment deals, including a five-star hotel, processing plants and job creation opportunities.

Ghana and Singapore agreed on key collaborations in transport, education, security, and trade during the high-level trip.

