TV3 presenter Anita Akuffo had fans emotional after confirming that she had known her husband for 14 years

A special board displayed at the traditional wedding ground showed how their friendship started in 2012

The couple’s journey from friendship to forever had many social media users admiring their patience and bond

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TV3 presenter Anita Akuffo has got many people talking after sharing a touching detail about her relationship with her husband, Opoku Sanaa.

Anita Akuffo’s longtime connection with her husband gets attention. Image credit: Kwesi_Amewuga's wife, MOK

Source: TikTok

The media personality clarified on X that she and her husband had not been in a romantic relationship for 14 years, but had rather been friends for that long.

Her response came after a fan congratulated her and asked for her love story, assuming the couple had dated for 14 years.

Anita replied, “No, please. We’ve been friends for 14 years instead.”

Check out the X post below:

The simple correction quickly drew attention online, as many people admired how their long friendship eventually grew into marriage.

For some fans, the story made the union even more beautiful, as it showed that the bond between the two did not start suddenly.

Another post that Anita reposted also captured the feeling around the marriage.

The post described the union as “14 years in the making,” adding that seeing a friendship grow into forever was beautiful to witness.

Anita and Saana's years of friendship were displayed

One of the most talked about moments from the ceremony was a special timeline board displayed at the traditional wedding ground. The board carried the title “From friendship to forever” and showed different stages of their journey.

The display showed that the story started in 2012, with the section marked “where it all began.”

It also captured other phases of their friendship, including the years of growth, the moments when the connection remained, and the final stage in 2026, when their bond became official.

Check out the X post below:

The board also had old photos of the couple, giving guests and social media users a rare look at how far they had come together.

From early friendship to more recent memories, the timeline painted a soft and emotional picture of a relationship built over time.

For many fans, the detail about their 14-year friendship made the wedding story more special. It gave people a sense that Anita and Opoku Sanaa’s union was not only about love, but also about patience, timing, friendship, and growth.

Anita’s story has since sparked warm reactions, especially from people who believe friendship can be one of the strongest foundations for marriage.

From a friendship that started in 2012 to a traditional marriage in 2026, Anita Akuffo and Opoku Sanaa’s story has given many people a beautiful reason to believe in timing.

Anita Akuffo melts hearts with a romantic engagement teaser and a sparkling diamond ring. Image credit: Opoku Sanaa/X

Source: UGC

Anita Akuffo's traditional wedding surfaced

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Award-winning broadcast journalist and Date Rush co-host Anita Akuffo has completely blindsided fans by announcing her private traditional engagement.

In an elegant video teaser shared across her digital platforms on Thursday and Friday, May 21–22, 2026, the media personality gave the public a rare glimpse into her highly secretive, high-class ceremony.

The beautiful footage showcases the fashion icon flaunting a brilliant, massive diamond ring on her finger, causing an absolute frenzy among her colleagues and viewers.

Source: YEN.com.gh