TV3 presenter Anita Akuffo and her husband, Opoku Sanaa, had a lovely moment on the dance floor

The couple joined the Kakalika dance, adding fun and excitement to their wedding celebration

Their chemistry and playful mood had become one of the sweet moments from the ceremony

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TV3 presenter Anita Akuffo and her husband, Opoku Sanaa, gave guests a beautiful moment at their wedding after they were spotted dancing the popular Kakalika together.

Anita Akuffo and her husband’s playful Kakalika dance gets attention. Image credit: MOK, Anita Akuffo

Source: TikTok

The newly married couple, who have been trending after details of their long friendship before marriage surfaced online, added another sweet scene to their love story with their playful dance floor moment.

In the video from the ceremony, Anita Akuffo and Opoku Sanaa were seen enjoying themselves as music played in the background.

Anita Akuffo and Saana danced Kakalika

The two moved together with excitement, joining the Kakalika dance in a way that brought smiles to the faces of many guests.

The moment stood out because it showed the couple in a very free and happy mood. Anita, known by many for her calm and elegant personality on television, looked excited as she danced with her husband.

Opoku Sanaa also matched her energy, making the scene feel natural and full of joy. Their dance was not about perfection, but the happiness of the day and the bond they shared in front of family and friends.

One thing that made the moment special was how relaxed the couple looked. After all the beautiful traditional wedding scenes and emotional details about their journey, the Kakalika dance added a light and fun side to the celebration.

A voice at the event was heard cheering the couple on, while others watched with excitement as Anita and her husband enjoyed their big day.

Watch the X video below:

The connection between Anitta Akuffo and Saana

The wedding had already drawn attention after a display at the ceremony showed where their connection began many years ago.

Anita also later clarified that she and Opoku Sanaa had been friends for many years before their relationship finally led to marriage.

That background has made many people admire their union even more. For some fans, seeing them dance together was another reminder that their bond was built not only on love but also on friendship and comfort.

A moment like this summed up the joy of the occasion. As one could put it, “This was not just a wedding dance. It was a celebration of friendship, love, and good timing.”

Anita Akuffo and Opoku Sanaa’s Kakalika dance has since become one of the cheerful highlights from their wedding celebration.

Anita Akuffo and her husband, Sanaa Opoku, dance to Praye's 'Angelina' at their traditional marriage ceremony. Photo credit: Anita Akuffo/Facebook & @xghana/X

Source: UGC

Anita Akuffo and Sanaa dance together

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Anita Akua Akuffo got married to her husband, Sanaa Opoku, in a traditional ceremony on Friday, May 23, 2026, in Accra.

The couple was videoed dancing after changing from their first outfit, as their guests cheered and celebrated their love with them.

The TV3 presenter and her creative husband looked happy to have been joined in holy matrimony, just as their guests, who were all in white.

Source: YEN.com.gh