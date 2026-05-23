The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, disclosed that some strategic decisions he took led to the party's victory in the 2024 elections

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah specifically mentioned the total reshuffle of the then Minority leadership in Parliament ahead of the 2024 elections

He indicated that even though President Mahama did not agree with him, he assumed the position of a coach and took a bold and strategic decision

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), said the party's victory in the 2024 elections was partly due to the changes in parliamentary leadership before voting.

In 2023, the NDC removed the then entire Minority leadership team led by Haruna Iddrisu, as part of what the party said was a restructuring exercise from the grassroots to the national level.

Asiedu Nkteiah claims the removal of the Parliamentary leadership ahead of the 2024 elections won the NDC the polls. Photo credit: @jasiedunketiah & Haruna Iddrisu

Source: Facebook

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, MP for Ajumako Enyan Essiam, was named Minority Leader, replacing Haruna Iddrisu, while Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembelle, took over as Deputy Minority Leader from James Klutse Avedzi.

Kwame Agbodza was also appointed Minority Whip, with Ahmed Ibrahim and Comfort Doyo Ghansah serving as First and Second Deputy Whips, respectively.

Speaking on the reshuffle years after it happened, Asiedu Nketiah said the period leading to the 2024 election demanded bold and strategic decisions in response to the emerging political realities.

"New things were emerging, and I said that we have to change the forward line of Parliament, otherwise it will be difficult for us to win the election."

Asiedu Nketiah said even though President John Mahama disagreed with his proposed changes at the time, he assumed the role of a coach and made the changes.

“You have elected me as Chairman of this party. I am the coach of the party going into the election, so let me make the changes that will win us the election,” he recounted telling President Mahama.

“There was hell, and people started thinking that somebody who has been my friend for more than 20 years has suddenly become my enemy,” he added.

Objective of Parliamentary reshuffle

Asiedu Nketiah insisted that the objective of the change in leadership was solely to reposition the party for electoral success, not to sideline long-serving members.

After the party's sweeping victory, Asiedu Nketiah said he admonished President Mahama to give experienced figures such as Haruna Iddrisu and Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak government appointments, a position the President agreed with.

Both figures were subsequently appointed to senior roles in government, a move Asiedu Nkeiah believes reinforced unity within the NDC.

Asiedu Nketiah said the outcome of the 2024 election showed the effectiveness of the strategy, describing it as one of the party’s strongest performances in the Fourth Republic.

“We went into the election, and we won. Have you seen such a victory in Ghana since the beginning of the Fourth Republic?” he said.

Asiedu Nketiah encouraged party members to remain united and avoid factions.

“If you are forming groups—Haruna groups, Asiedu Nketiah groups—that is not our case. The NDC will continue to be one,” he said.

He argued that even though internal arguments are unavoidable in politics, unity is important for electoral success and effective governance.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh