Mussa Dankwah challenged Asiedu Nketiah's claim linking a party leadership reshuffle in Parliament to the NDC's 2024 election victory

According to the Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, broader national issues, not reshuffles, influenced voter decisions in the 2024 elections

He also cautioned the NDC against potential tensions arising within the party as internal ambitions for future leadership spark factional challenges

Mussa Dankwah, the Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, has denied the assertion by the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that his decision to reshuffle the then Minority leadership in Parliament led to the party's victory in the 2024 elections.

Mussa Dankwah denies Asiedu Nketiah's claim that the NDC's 2024 election victory was due to a reshuffle in the Parliamentary leadership. Photo credit: Asiedu Nketiah & Mussa Dankwah

Source: Facebook

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah earlier indicated that his bold and strategic decision to remove the entire party leadership in Parliament in 2023 and bring new people led to the party's victory.

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, MP for Ajumako Enyan Essiam, was named Minority Leader, replacing Haruna Iddrisu, while Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembelle, took over as Deputy Minority Leader from James Klutse Avedzi.

Kwame Agbodza was also appointed Minority Whip, with Ahmed Ibrahim and Comfort Doyo Ghansah serving as First and Second Deputy Whips, respectively.

"New things were emerging, and I said that we have to change the forward line of Parliament, otherwise it will be difficult for us to win the election."

“We went into the election, and we won. Have you seen such a victory in Ghana since the beginning of the Fourth Republic?” he said.

Mussa Dankwah debunks Asiedu Nketiah's claims

However, Mussa Dankwah, in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, questioned Asiedu Nketiah's explanation and argued that the broader national issues were more decisive in the outcome.

According to him, factors such as the economy, unemployment, education, corruption, and infrastructure development played a far greater role in shaping voters’ decisions.

He further stated that the presidential election was mainly between John Dramani Mahama and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

“In 2024, it was President Mahama and Bawumia and the rest who were on the ballot. Those were the issues Ghanaians took into account,” he stated.

Mussa Dankwah admitted that while internal party decisions are part of political strategy, electorates will vote based on broader national conditions.

He described the timing of Asiedu Nketiah's explanation, particularly in northern Ghana, as politically unwise.

Tension in NDC

Meanwhile, Mussa Dankwah indicated that recent happenings in the NDC, fueled by future leadership ambitions, may cause tension in the party.

He mentioned Asiedu Nketiah's comment during his 'Thank you' tour in Tamale as an example of occurrences that could lead to many factions within the party

“Yes, I think so. Everything that is happening in the political space with NDC is geared towards the 2027 NDC race, or whether 2028, I don’t know when it will happen at all,” he said.

Source: YEN.com.gh