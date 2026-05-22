The suspects who brazenly broke into the Hisense showroom opposite the Ashaiman Divisional Police Headquarters have been officially arrested and arraigned

Appearing before the Ashaiman Circuit Court on Friday, May 22, 2026, the accused persons pleaded not guilty to charges of unlawful entry, conspiracy to commit crime, and stealing

The presiding judge denied bail and ordered the suspects to be remanded into police custody for one week to allow detectives to retrieve the stolen electronic inventory and trace deeper connections to recent violent street protests

The high-stakes corporate robbery that sent shockwaves through the Greater Accra Region has met an equally explosive and incredibly swift judicial response.

Ashaiman Court Remands Suspects Who Looted Hisense Showroom Over Traffic Light Demolitions

Source: UGC

In a lightning-fast operation that has heavily restored the pride of local law enforcement, detectives managed to track down, arrest, and process the alleged looters before a judge within hours of the overnight break-in.

According to formal briefings submitted to the Ashaiman Circuit Court, the brazen burglary was not a random act of opportunity. Intelligence reports indicate a direct, retaliatory link between the break-in and the highly volatile dawn demolition exercise executed at the Ashaiman Traffic Light intersection.

When the Municipal Assembly's bulldozers crushed the unauthorised containers and kiosks of local low-income traders, intense anger erupted because the massive, sprawling Hisense showroom building was left completely untouched. Investigators believe the suspects allegedly capitalised on this localised class-conscious fury to target the corporate giant.

However, the suspects’ plan suffered a catastrophic technical oversight. Despite operating directly under the cover of a torrential midnight rainstorm, the intruders completely ignored the showroom’s state-of-the-art, high-definition internal and external surveillance systems.

The facial recognition features and infrared night-vision matrices cleanly captured the profiles of the looters as they smashed through the metallic roller shutters, allowing adjacent police units to launch immediate, targeted dawn raids across various hideouts in Ashaiman.

One week in tight custody

In the packed courtroom on Friday, May 22, 2026, defence lawyers frantically argued for the suspects to be granted bail, insisting on their innocence until proven guilty.

However, the state prosecution strongly opposed the application, arguing that the suspects pose a flight risk and could potentially compromise ongoing operations aimed at discovering the warehouse where the stolen smart TVs, air conditioners, and premium smartphones were hidden.

Siding with the state, the trial judge refused bail and ordered them to be held in tight custody for one week. While some sections of the local market are crying foul—accusing the state of moving with "lightning speed" only when giant corporations are affected—the majority of residents are simply stunned by how quickly technology closed the loop on the criminals.

Watch the X video below.

Peeps react to arrest of robbery suspect

The instant arraignment and remand of the suspects have triggered an absolute storm of sarcastic, celebratory, and analytical comments across Ghanaian digital spaces:

@nuhu_mashud wrote with heavy mockery:

"Imagine breaking into a modern global showroom that is packed with high-tech security cameras that can literally capture your inner soul, and you did it right in front of a main divisional police station... aren't you guys completely mad? 😂😂😂😂😂 Technology will humble you!"

@lizcodjoe added in utter disbelief:

"Eii! Hold on, they have caught them already??? This is probably the fastest investigation and court arraignment in the entire history of the Ghana Police Service! 😂😂 The pressure from the big corporate brand must be heavy."

@_myvoguelife commented similarly:

"So soon? I absolutely said it yesterday! When you touch a billionaire corporate company that pays heavy taxes, the police will magically develop wings and find you in seconds. Cruise finished."

@thefruitfultaylor cheered the swift action:

"Wow @ghanapolice, this is an incredible job well done! 🙌 Let's keep this exact same energy for everyday local crimes against regular citizens, too. Security must be uniform."

@overwisegh shared a highly cynical, class-conscious view:

"Exactly. In this country called GHANA 🇬🇭, simply being a poor suspect can easily end up in a hard remand jail before you even understand your charges. There is rarely any swift justice for the poor 💔💔💔😭."

Source: YEN.com.gh