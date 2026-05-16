Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi complained about the attitude of some of the top members of the governing party

The Founder and Leader of Glorious Wave Church International said he intends to find out from such appointees why they do that

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

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Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, Founder and Leader of Glorious Wave Church International, complained about the attitude of some of the top members of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to the flamboyant and often controversial man of God, despite the sacrifices he made for the party to come into power, some members pretend not to know him when they see him.

Prophet Badu Kobi complains about the attitude of some government appointees. Photo credit: @ProphetBaduKobi

Source: Facebook

In an interview on Accra-based Atinka FM, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi said that he supported President Mahama's return to power because God had major plans for Ghana through him.

“God has a program for Ghana. That is why some of us had to make sacrifices for President Mahama to return to power. But despite all the financial sacrifices I made to support his comeback, some of his ministers now see me and pretend as though they do not know me.”

He mentioned some government appointees who honour him anytime they meet. However, for those who pretend not to see him, he did not mention their names.

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi said that he intends to approach some of those who ignore him and ask them why they do that.

Watch the X video below:

Badu Kobi's comment causes uproar

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@ExPatangP said:

"Ideally, the work of a pastor is to win souls for Christ. Not to help any politician get elected. The finances are to support the poor and feed the hungry, heal the sick. That is the mission and Goal. God did not raise us to be political."

@Anonymous_dit wrote:

"Ei, this man still dey? I remember back in 2019 when Ken exposed him and Obinim. Never heard of him again till today."

@Sarpong100 said:

"Can he share with us…The key role he played?"

@GhStiffler wrote:

"People who claim to be men of God also want a part of the political cake to taste. Nonsense country. As long as things like this continue to happen, politicians will never take Ghanaian seriously! Tsssswwww!"

@Great8_Grace said:

"If politics is truly 'God’s program,” why does it always require financial sacrifices behind the scenes? That’s where critics say the line between faith and political influence gets blurry."

@EwoenamPerez wrote:

"Some ministers, but not all, right? Why not deal with those who know you? These are the results of men of God throwing away the gospel for partisan politics."

@albertnyaaba13 said:

"Masa, what battle. Mind game. Everyone wants his or her share of the cake. No national interest."

Source: YEN.com.gh