Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, Emmanuel Victor Smith, has urged visa applicants to pay close attention to their appearance during interviews

He also emphasised the importance of strong ties to Ghana, noting that officers primarily seek assurance that applicants will return home

Commenting on immigration enforcement in the United States, he advised Ghanaians to respect local laws and cautioned against illegal migration

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Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, Emmanuel Victor Smith, has counselled visa applicants to pay careful attention to their choice of attire during interviews.

He noted that personal presentation plays a significant role in shaping the perceptions of immigration officials, which can ultimately impact the outcome of an application.

Ghana’s Ambassador to US, Emmanuel Victor Smith, gives tips on how to dress properly for Visa Interviews. Photo credit: Emmanuel Victor Smith/Facebook & Getty Images.

Source: Facebook

Speaking to Adom News in a report sighted on Myjoyonline on Friday, May 22, 2026, Ambassador Smith highlighted that while visa appointments are routinely scheduled up to one year in advance, the timeline has become exceptionally tight due to the fast-approaching World Cup.

With the tournament only weeks away, applicants are facing a condensed schedule.

“Normally, visa appointments can be given one year ahead of time. But because of the World Cup, which is time-bound, they have to interview all applicants before the tournament starts, and the World Cup is just about a month away, so they were rushing, but the procedure is the same,” Ambassador Smith said.

Connections to the home country

According to Ambassador Smith, consular officers operate within standard parameters, with their primary objective being to verify that applicants intend to return home after their temporary stay.

He emphasised that for destinations such as the United States, proving strong domestic ties is vital.

“What the interviewing officer expects from you is the same thing. If you want to travel to America, which has about 50 states, the officer would want to be sure you are tied to Ghana and will come back,” he said.

Ambassador Smith further remarked that individuals with stable employment or established livelihoods in Ghana generally find it easier to demonstrate these ties, whereas those without secure local roots may face greater scrutiny.

“So take someone who is gainfully employed, for instance, in Ghana; you will definitely come back to Ghana,” he remarked. “But others are hustlers, and they are just going to try.”

Poor attire can result in immediate application denial

Shifting his focus to personal presentation, the Ambassador explained that how an applicant dresses can heavily influence a consular officer’s initial impression.

He strongly cautioned against a casual or untidy appearance, suggesting it reflects poorly on the applicant’s intent.

“So I advise people to look good and dress well when going for visa interviews. Don’t wear tattered clothes because how will you get the visa? You will be denied the visa," he stated.

He reiterated that presenting oneself respectfully and professionally demonstrates sincerity and genuine intent.

“Dress properly, and I expect that people would have good intentions, not that they are coming to hustle,” he added.

Strict immigration enforcement

Reflecting on the realities of immigration enforcement in the United States, the Ambassador urged Ghanaians to respect local laws, recounting the assertive measures deployed by the US ICE to apprehend irregular migrants.

“I have seen how ICE operates here,” he noted. “They tackle people to the ground in shopping malls, and you find people running for their lives. How can you live like that?”

Although he acknowledged that enforcement actions have recently become less aggressive, he admitted it remains uncertain whether surveillance will intensify during the World Cup period.

“It is now that they have calmed down, and I don’t know if it will be the same during the World Cup. They also feel people are destroying their country. So, if you have nothing to contribute to America, then you stay in your home country,” Ambassador Smith concluded.

US Embassy cautions Ghanaians

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United States Consul General to Ghana had issued a strong warning against illegal immigration and visa overstaying ahead of the upcoming tournament.

Speaking on World Cup Central, Fertik emphasised that the current administration maintains a strict "zero tolerance" policy for immigration defaults.

He cautioned that when citizens overstay, they actively damage the country's profile, making it significantly harder for future Ghanaian applicants to secure US visas.

Source: YEN.com.gh