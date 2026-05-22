Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

Aminat Mahama: NPP TikToker Bawumia Ba Granted GH¢1 Million Bail
Politics

Aminat Mahama: NPP TikToker Bawumia Ba Granted GH¢1 Million Bail

by  Salifu Bagulube Moro
2 min read
  • Aminat Mahama, popularly known as “Bawumia Ba” on TikTok, has been granted GH¢1 million bail after her arrest by the Ghana Police Service
  • She was picked up by the IGP’s Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team over alleged threats against President John Dramani Mahama and his wife
  • The court has imposed strict bail conditions, including sureties, surrender of her travel documents, and regular reporting to investigators

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Akosua Serwaa Aminat Mahama, a popular New Patriotic Party (NPP)-aligned TikTok content creator also known as “Bawumia Ba”, has been granted bail in the sum of GH$1 million by a court following her arrest by the Ghana Police Service.

She was arrested by the Inspector General of Police (IGP)’s Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team (CVET) on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

NPP-aligned, TikToker, content creator, Akosua Serwaa Aminat Mahama, Bawumia Ba, President John Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama, GH¢1 million bail.
NPP Commentator Akosua Serwaa Aminat Mahama, aka Bawumia Ba, who was arrested for threatening President John Mahama, granted bail. Image credit: JohnDramaniMahama, GhanaPoliceService
Source: UGC

Her arrest was confirmed in a police statement issued on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

According to the police, the arrest was linked to alleged threats made against the life of President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama.

Read also

Video allegedly linked to arrest of popular TikToker “Bawumia BA” resurfaces online

Stay ahead of the gist. Join YEN’s WhatsApp channel for instant updates!

Following her appearance in court on Friday, May 22, 2022, Aminat Mahama was granted bail with two sureties.

The court further directed that one of the sureties must be a civil servant earning not less than GH¢5,000 per month.

As part of her bail conditions, she has been ordered to deposit her passport or Ghana Card with the police.

She is also required to report regularly to investigators while the case remains under investigation.

Watch the Facebook video below:

The case has drawn significant public attention due to Aminat Mahama’s online political commentary and her large following on TikTok, where she is known for her outspoken support of the NPP and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The prosecution is expected to continue investigations into the alleged cyber-related threats as the matter progresses through the courts.

The Ghana Police Service has not yet provided further details on the evidence guiding the charges.

Read also

Popular TikToker Bawumia Ba arrested after viral video targeting President Mahama and Lordina

Video allegedly linked “Bawumia Ba” resurfaces online

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the actual video that led to the arrest of "Bawumia Ba" had resurfaced online, triggering an intense political argument.

The suspect was tracked down and apprehended in a joint security operation at Sekyere Zongo in the Ashanti Region following a multi-day police manhunt.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Salifu Bagulube Moro avatar

Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.

Tags:
John Dramani MahamaGhana Police ServiceNational Democratic Congress - NDCNPP - New Patriotic Party
Hot:
Madison alworth Marcela borges Maine cabin masters Fifa hands morocco points Elder frank donkor