Aminat Mahama, popularly known as “Bawumia Ba” on TikTok, has been granted GH¢1 million bail after her arrest by the Ghana Police Service

She was picked up by the IGP’s Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team over alleged threats against President John Dramani Mahama and his wife

The court has imposed strict bail conditions, including sureties, surrender of her travel documents, and regular reporting to investigators

Akosua Serwaa Aminat Mahama, a popular New Patriotic Party (NPP)-aligned TikTok content creator also known as “Bawumia Ba”, has been granted bail in the sum of GH$1 million by a court following her arrest by the Ghana Police Service.

She was arrested by the Inspector General of Police (IGP)’s Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team (CVET) on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

NPP Commentator Akosua Serwaa Aminat Mahama, aka Bawumia Ba, who was arrested for threatening President John Mahama, granted bail. Image credit: JohnDramaniMahama, GhanaPoliceService

Source: UGC

Her arrest was confirmed in a police statement issued on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

According to the police, the arrest was linked to alleged threats made against the life of President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama.

Following her appearance in court on Friday, May 22, 2022, Aminat Mahama was granted bail with two sureties.

The court further directed that one of the sureties must be a civil servant earning not less than GH¢5,000 per month.

As part of her bail conditions, she has been ordered to deposit her passport or Ghana Card with the police.

She is also required to report regularly to investigators while the case remains under investigation.

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The case has drawn significant public attention due to Aminat Mahama’s online political commentary and her large following on TikTok, where she is known for her outspoken support of the NPP and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The prosecution is expected to continue investigations into the alleged cyber-related threats as the matter progresses through the courts.

The Ghana Police Service has not yet provided further details on the evidence guiding the charges.

Video allegedly linked “Bawumia Ba” resurfaces online

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the actual video that led to the arrest of "Bawumia Ba" had resurfaced online, triggering an intense political argument.

The suspect was tracked down and apprehended in a joint security operation at Sekyere Zongo in the Ashanti Region following a multi-day police manhunt.

Source: YEN.com.gh