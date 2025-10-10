Paul Chen, a Ghana-based Chinese man, inspired many after sharing his journey to becoming a lawyer in Ghana

He disclosed that he pursued law to support his business in Kumasi and completed two challenging years at law school

Paul expressed gratitude to his lecturers and internship judges, whose support made his legal journey manageable

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A video on social media has inspired many after a Ghana-based Chinese man shared how he became a lawyer in Ghana.

A Chinese man shares his journey of being called to the Bar in Ghana. Photo credit: @hubert. Image source: X

Source: Twitter

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, Paul Chen (a Chinese national), is set to be called to the Ghana Bar. This is a significant achievement that has garnered much interest.

Ghanaian-based Chinese man called to the Bar

During an interview, the foreigner explained that he moved to Ghana at a young age and has an established business in Kumasi. According to him, he decided to pursue a legal career because he recognised that the knowledge could help him in his business endeavours in the country.

He reflected on his two years at the Ghana School of Law, describing the experience as challenging and immensely expressing gratitude for the support he received from his lecturers and the judges with whom he interned. He stated that their help made the difficult journey more manageable.

He said:

"It's very challenging. And um, I get a lot of help from the lecturers and then the judges where I'm interning with. And without their help, I think it would have been a lot harder than it is. So I'm very grateful. Yeah, it's been a long journey."

The interviewer congratulated him warmly, noting that he would become one of the very few Chinese lawyers in Ghana.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh would like to point out that Taiwan is not officially considered part of China by most of the world's governments, though its political status is complex and heavily disputed.

The People's Republic of China (PRC) claims Taiwan as a breakaway province, while Taiwan's government, the Republic of China (ROC), asserts its own independent governance.

Beijing maintains that Taiwan is an "inseparable part" of its territory and operates under the "One China Principle," which asserts there is only one sovereign China and that Taiwan is a part of it.

Reactions to Chinese man called to Bar

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the Chinese man's interview on X. Some of the comments are below.

@FabuMasta wrote:

"Already speaking like a Ghanaian."

@Gyiebay_1 commented:

"Do you know what that is? His target clients would be Chinese galamseyers arrested by law enforcement. Lol. BTW, he is welcome. Our own Ghanaian lawyers and judges are doing worse in helping foreigners get away with crimes against the nation."

@nessie071449329 stated:

"Can Ghanaians practise law in their country?"

GHOne TV presenter Serwaa Amihere has been called to the Bar, setting the stage for her to begin practising as a barrister. Photo credit: serwaaamiihere. Image source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

Serwaa Amihere gets called to the Bar

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Serwaa Amihere, the GHOne TV presenter, looked elegant in her stylish outfit and arrived at the call to the Bar venue for the official ceremony in grand style.

In the trending moment, the newest celebrity lawyer was seen with her beautiful mother, her sister Maame Gyamfuaa, and a friend as they shared the special moment.

Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah also commended Serwaa Amihere for being an outstanding broadcaster and one of the few celebrity lawyers in Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh