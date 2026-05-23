Ghanaian broadcaster and political commentator Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah returned home after completing his LL.M. in the United States

The media personality was met at the Accra International Airport by many supporters in a grand welcome

His fans arrived with motorbikes and cars, forming a long convoy after he stepped out of the airport

Ghanaian broadcaster and political commentator Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah received a grand welcome after touching down in Ghana following his academic success in the United States.

The outspoken media personality recently earned a Master of Laws, LL.M., from the University of Connecticut, adding another major milestone to his public life and career.

Okatakie Afrifa welcomed by massive fans

His return to Ghana was marked by a massive show of love from his supporters, who gathered at the Accra International Airport to receive him in style.

The scene looked more like a presidential arrival, with fans turning up in large numbers to celebrate him.

Videos from the airport showed a charged atmosphere as supporters waited for his arrival. Some came with motorbikes, while others arrived in cars, creating a long convoy outside the airport.

Okatakyie Afrifa was seen being hugged by several people shortly after he came out. Many of his supporters surrounded him, cheered him on, and tried to get close to him before he finally entered his car.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The warm reception showed how much influence the broadcaster continues to command among his followers.

For many of them, his return was not just about welcoming a media personality back home, but also celebrating his latest academic achievement.

The LL.M. from the University of Connecticut marked a new chapter for Okatakyie Afrifa, who is already known in Ghana for his strong views on politics, governance, and national issues

Watch the TikTok video below:

His supporters were over the moon

His supporters appeared excited that he had returned home with a higher legal qualification, with many treating the moment as a victory for his public brand.

The convoy that followed his arrival also drew attention, as cars and motorbikes moved together in a long procession from the airport. The reception added to the conversation around his growing public profile.

Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah has built a strong following through his work as a broadcaster and political commentator. His bold style has made him a familiar name in Ghana’s political media space.

His return to Ghana after completing his studies is expected to generate more attention, especially among his fans who have been waiting to see him back in the country.

For now, the grand welcome at the airport has become the talking point, with many describing it as a powerful show of loyalty from his supporters.

Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah bags a law certificate at the University of Connecticut (UConn) in the US. Image credit: okatakyieafrifamensah/Instagram, Abusuafour TV/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Okatakyie Afrifa graduated in the US

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Firebrand journalist and political commentator Okatakyie Kwame Afrifa-Mensah has completed his law studies in the United States.

A viral video shared by Abusuafour TV on Monday, May 18, 2026, captured the broadcaster's graduation ceremony, where a large entourage of supporters clad in rich kente and traditional chieftaincy regalia cheered him on.

Afrifa-Mensah pursued his Master of Laws (LL.M.) degree at the prestigious University of Connecticut (UConn) after securing an academic scholarship in late 2025.

Source: YEN.com.gh