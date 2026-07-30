WAEC released the provisional 2026 BECE results for 620,243 candidates on Wednesday, July 29, with hundreds sanctioned for examination malpractice

The Council cancelled the subject results of 496 candidates and the entire results of 105 others, while thousands more remain under investigation

WAEC uses a multi-stage adjudication process to review flagged results, with investigations into 2,722 additional cases due by August 31

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the provisional results of the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for school candidates, with hundreds of candidates sanctioned over alleged examination malpractices.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, July 29, WAEC announced that the results had been sent to schools through Metropolitan, Municipal and District Directors of Education.

This is how WAEC adjudicates cancelled and withheld BECE results before final decisions. Photo credit: Ghana Education Service.

Source: UGC

Candidates can also access their results online through the Council’s official results portal.

A total of 620,243 candidates, comprising 304,415 males and 315,828 females, participated in this year’s BECE.

The candidates were drawn from 20,789 schools and sat the examination at 2,237 centres across the country.

WAEC disclosed that 3,601 registered candidates were absent from the examination.

The Council also highlighted measures taken to support candidates with special educational needs, noting that the examination accommodated 136 visually impaired candidates, 282 hearing-impaired candidates and 510 others who required additional assistance.

According to WAEC, the subject results of 496 candidates have been cancelled, while the entire results of 105 candidates have also been cancelled.

Additionally, the subject results of 119 candidates have been withheld, while the entire results of 48 candidates remain withheld pending further investigations.

WAEC further revealed that the subject results of 2,722 candidates from 229 schools have been withheld for further scrutiny.

The Council said investigations into these cases are expected to be concluded by August 31, 2026, after which the affected results will either be released or cancelled based on the outcome of the investigations.

How WAEC adjudicates cancelled BECE results

The adjudication of cancelled or withheld BECE results follows a structured review process by WAEC Ghana to ensure that candidates receive a fair hearing before any final decision is made.

When a candidate’s results are flagged for possible examination irregularities or malpractice, the results are initially withheld while investigations are conducted.

The process begins when irregularities are detected by invigilators, supervisors or examiners during the examination or marking of scripts.

Rather than immediately cancelling the results, WAEC places the affected scores under a provisional “withheld” status pending further investigations.

Candidates, parents and school authorities can access details about withheld results through WAEC’s Irregularity Reporting and Investigation System (IRIS) portal.

The system provides information on the suspected irregularity, such as collusion or the use of unauthorised materials, and guides candidates on the next steps.

WAEC's fair hearing process

To protect the rights of candidates, especially minors, WAEC invites affected candidates, their parents or guardians, and school representatives for an investigative hearing.

The meetings are held at designated WAEC offices, including the Council’s national headquarters and regional offices.

During the hearing, WAEC officials present evidence gathered during investigations, which may include similarities in candidates’ answers suggesting collusion or confiscated prohibited materials.

Candidates and their guardians are then given the opportunity to respond to the allegations, challenge the evidence and provide written or verbal explanations.

WAEC committee review and final decisions

After the hearing process, the findings are presented to the Final Awards and Examiners’ Appointment Committee for consideration.

The committee determines the appropriate sanction based on the seriousness of the offence.

Where malpractice affects only one subject, WAEC may cancel the result for that particular paper while allowing other subject results to stand.

However, cases involving serious offences, such as widespread collusion, may result in the cancellation of the candidate’s entire examination results.

Candidates who are found not to have committed any offence have their withheld results released after the investigations are concluded.

How to check your BECE results

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier provided a step-by-step guide on how BECE candidates could check their results online without stress.

Candidates were required to purchase a results checker voucher before accessing their scores through the official WAEC portal.

WAEC had also warned candidates against fraudsters who claimed they could upgrade examination scores for a fee.

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Source: YEN.com.gh