NDC communicator Nana Kwadwo Busia has reportedly died at the age of 40 in Jaman South

His wife reportedly heard a loud noise from his farm and found him unresponsive shortly after

Police are investigating the death, which left NDC members in the Bono Region in mourning

A communication officer of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Jaman South Municipality, Nana Kwadwo Busia, has been reported dead.

Busia, who is popularly known as Akyiasi Busia, died at the age of 40 at his cashew farm.

A popular NDC communications officer, Nana Kwadwo Busia, aka Akyiasi Busia, dies in Jaman South at the age of 40. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

The NDC communicator reportedly began his day on that fateful day with no visible signs of distress or sickness.

According to a report by Ghanaweb, a relative of the deceased, identified as Nana Kwame, told Radiobow Rainbow Radio 89.5FM that Busia had requested his favourite meal from his wife earlier in the day.

He further explained that the late communicator's spouse, who was home at the time, heard a loud sound from the direction of the farm and rushed over to find him unresponsive on the ground.

NDC mourns death of Nana Kwadwo Busia

This sad incident has reportedly left the members of the political class in the Bono Region, particularly the NDC, devastated.

Members of the ruling party in the Jaman South Municipality described Busia as an outspoken and dedicated representative.

The police have since been notified, and the body has been deposited at the mortuary pending an autopsy.

Nana Kwame also added that the police would launch an investigations to unravel the cause of the NDC communicator's death.

NDC officer dies in motor accident

In related previous coverage, Nicholas Aklorbortu, a top NDC officer, passed away in a motor accident.

A report of his passing was sighted on the Facebook page of SOGA We Dey on December 6, 2025.

It was reported that Aklorbortu, who was the NDC South Tongu Communications Officer and recently appointed as the Regional Monitoring and Evaluation Officer for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), died while on his way back from a Farmers’ Day programme he attended in Ho on December 5, 2026.

Shedding light on the unfortunate incident, the post on social media stated that three people had been involved in the crash.

It said that Aklorbortu was rushed immediately to the hospital but did not survive.

The second person also died on the spot after suffering burns, with a third person, who also suffered burns, alive and receiving treatment at a hospital at the time.

According to the report, one of the motorbikes, which was carrying two people, was also transporting a gallon of fuel.

Upon collision, the impact caused the fuel to spill, igniting a fire that destroyed both motorbikes and caused burns to some of those involved.

Political commentator Krobea Asante Kotoko reportedly passes away a year after his wife's death. Photo source: Krobea Asante Kotoko, Citizen Joachim Asamoah

Source: Facebook

NPP activist Krobea Asante Kotoko passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Krobea Asante Kotoko, a member of the NPP, had also passed away.

The NPP social media activist, based in Kumasi, was mourned by colleagues and friends on social media.

Krobea Asante Kotoko's sudden demise came more than a year after his wife had also tragically died.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh