The Kumawood actor Agya Koo's newly established political party, ‘The Base’, has launched their supposed headquarters, causing a stir online

A viral video has displayed a clean two-storey structure with glass railings and a swimming pool, among others, believed to be the office of the party

Ghanaians who have come across the footage have triggered massive reactions on social media, with many sharing controversial comments

An ultra-modern building has been unveiled as the supposed headquarters of ‘The Base', sparking a stir.

Agya Koo’s The Base launches its headquarters, sparking reactions across Ghana. Image credit: @official.agyakoo

Source: Facebook

On April 12, 2026, Agya Koo announced the establishment of a new political movement, “The Base Ghana First”.

According to the veteran actor, the new party sought to end the duopoly of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and provide an alternative for Ghanaians.

He emphasised that the need for a third force in Ghana's political landscape to address the shortcomings of both the NDC and NPP influenced his decision to start the new movement.

Speaking on his vision for The Base Ghana First, he noted that individuals from the sixteen regions had expressed their intent to join him in establishing the new political party.

Agya Koo explained that the new party sought to prioritise the needs of ordinary Ghanaians, especially traders, while also promoting tourism and development across the country.

In a couple of videos shared by Gossip24tv following the launch, the Kumawood actor, who was in his white party-branded T-shirt, is believed to have stormed Accra to officially register his political party.

The Kumawood actor was spotted with security officers and a group of people who were also in the branded attire.

In a follow-up video, the actor stormed one of Ghana's big markets, Kantamanto, for a purported campaign.

A few days following the launch, the party is believed to have launched its headquarters, capturing the attention of many.

Agya Koo's The Base's alleged headquarters

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh has shown a modern, two-storey structure with a white exterior and black accents. The building, which was made of glass railings, had a sleet-like look, complementing it.

At the top of the building was an inscription which read;

“Welcome to The Base's office HQ – Ghana First.”

The front view of the purported headquarters had a Ghana flag prominently displayed.

It also had an enclosed black metal gate, adding a sense of security and a swimming pool, sparking massive reactions.

The Facebook video of The Base's alleged headquarters is below:

Reactions to Agya Koo's The Base headquarters

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after the video of the supposed headquarters of The Base surfaced.

Daniel Twum wrote:

“Head office with swimming pool? Eii!”

Ebenezer Amponsah wrote:

“The base has collapsed from the onset.”

Boikizz wrote:

“It is nicer than the NPP headquarters.”

Nana Boachie wrote:

“The Base will get more votes than NPP in 2028.”

A TikTok video of Agya Koo denying Kennedy Agyapong's affiliation with the base is below:

Agya Koo debunks claims of Kennedy Agyapong's involvement in The Base. Image credit: Eliasjoy Multimedia, PaaKwesi Media

Source: Facebook

Agya Koo debunks Kennedy's The Base affiliation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agya Koo addressed rumours that Kennedy Agyapong was affiliated with his new political party, The Base - Ghana First.

According to him, the former Member of Parliament for Asin Central is not the party's leader.

Source: YEN.com.gh