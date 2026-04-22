Abu Trica was granted bail of GH₵30 million with two sureties by the Accra High Court on April 21, 2026, after more than four months in custody

His lawyer, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, announced the bail grant on Facebook, sparking jubilation among the businessman's fans from Agona Swedru and beyond

A video purportedly showing Abu Trica in a relaxed mood in court surfaced on TikTok, shared by blogger Agonaman TV on the day of the ruling

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An alleged video showing embattled businessman and socialite, Abu Trica, in a relaxed mood in court has surfaced on social media after he was granted bail.

An alleged video of businessman Abu Trica in court surfaces on social media after being granted bail by the Accra High Court. Image credit: @thenewsafrica, @agonaman.tv.official, @goldcoasttv

Source: TikTok

The prominent socialite, known for his flashy displays of wealth on social media, was arrested on December 11, 2025, on alleged charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification.

According to an unsealed US Justice Department indictment, he was an integral part of a syndicate that engaged in alleged romance fraud targeting elderly US citizens since 2023.

A team of operatives from multiple Ghanaian security agencies including the Ghana Police Service, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Ghana Cyber Security Authority (CSA), the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), as well as the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), carried out the high level investigation that led to the businessman being indicted.

Abu Trica granted bail by High Court

After his arrest, Abu Trica was arraigned before the Gbese District Court to begin the process for his extradition.

On Friday, March 27, 2026, the Gbese court cleared the path for Abu's extradition to the US, directing that he should be handed over to the US authorities for extradition proceedings and granting him 15 days to file documents to contest the ruling.

Abu Trica’s lawyers filed for bail at the Accra High Court amid the process and on Tuesday, April 21, their application was granted, and he was granted bail of GH₵30 million with two sureties to be justified.

The businessman’s lawyer, Oliver Barker Vormawor, announced the news in a post shared to his official Facebook page.

"The High Court has just granted bail to Abu Trica. Shalom." he wrote.

News of Abu Trica’s bail sparked jubilation from his legion of fans from Agona Swedru and beyond, who looked forward in anticipation to his release after more than four months in custody.

Below is the Facebook post shared by Oliver Barker-Wormawor announcing Abu Trica's bail.

Alleged Abu Trica court video surfaces

Amid the jubilation over the businessman’s upcoming release, TikToker Agonaman TV, who covers events in Abu Trica’s hometown, shared a video purporting to show him in court.

The video was recorded in a courtroom and appeared to show the back view of an individual resembling Abu Trica.

He was spotted in casual conversation with another person and was in a relaxed mood despite the apparent high stakes of the case before the court.

Agonaman TV claimed the video was recorded on April 21, before the ruling that released the businessman on bail.

“Abu Trica in court today,” the blogger captioned the video.

The TikTok video allegedy showing Abu Trica in court is below.

Abu Trica’s baby mama, Queenie, appeals to the government to release her partner amid his US extradition case. Image credit: @abutrica, @askghmedia/Twitter

Source: TikTok

Abu Trica's baby mama weeps over incarceration

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica baby mama, Queenie Abena Oforiwaa, broke down emotionally as she spoke about his incarceration.

In a video, she called on President John Mahama and other leaders of the country to intervene in his extradition case and help secure his freedom.

Source: YEN.com.gh