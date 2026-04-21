A polling station secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dalawi Abdul Razak, has defected to the governing National Democratic Congress

He was formally received and inducted into the NDC by National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah during his “Thank You Tour”

Party leaders have welcomed the move and urged full support for the new member as he joins efforts to strengthen the NDC

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A polling station secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Jamia in the Sissala West District of the Upper West Region, Dalawi Abdul Razak, has defected to the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The young politician reportedly left the NPP to join the NDC due to what he described as the good works of the ruling party in the Sissala West Constituency.

A popular executive of the NPP in the Sissala West District defects to the NDC. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Getty Images

In a video circulating on social media, Abdul Razak was formally accepted and inducted into the NDC by its National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, who was in the constituency as part of his “Thank You Tour” of the Upper West Region.

The ceremony, which took place at Bullu on Monday, April 20, 2026, was attended by the Member of Parliament for Sissala West, Mohammed Adams Sukparu, and constituency executives of the NDC.

Speaking at the event, Asiedu Nketiah thanked Abdul Razak for defecting to the NDC and urged him to work hard for the success of the party in the Sissala West Constituency.

He also urged members of the party to accept the former NPP polling station executive, providing him with all the necessary support.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Read the Facebook post below:

Reactions to Abdul Razak’s defection to NDC

Netizens have reacted to Abdul Razak’s defection to the NDC. YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the comments below:

@GM Waliy-yu Dasima said:

"He made the best choice. Congratulations to him."

@Asahadu Nawia also said:

"You are welcome my good brother to the house of peace,unity, as you come feel free you are in a save hands, your home town Jawia is rejoice and we are most grateful."

@Abubakari Hudu commented:

"This is not a breaking news, today is not the first time people living party to join party, but I don't blame you people because today is your first time of seeing this. Any way the man is a formal Ndc member at Jawia if he join his formal party there's no problem on that. He is even a political ASHAWOO."

@Nikiemah Abdul Fatawu also commented:

"He wants to become Assemblyman, he wants to build himself for the upcoming assembly elections since the electoral area is for the NDC. More vim."

@Optimistic GH wrote:

"Razak Dalawi only returned to his original political home. He was initially a member of the NDC, later joined the NPP, and has now gone back to his former party and I am afraid whether he will stay."

Joseph Kofi Nyarko-Damptey, a former NPP parliamentary aspirant, being welcomed into the NDC by the Central Region Vice-Chairman, Dr Shaibu Bukari. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Former NPP MP aspirant defects to NDC

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Joseph Kofi Nyarko-Damptey, a former NPP stalwart in Assin South, had defected to the NDC, bringing over 15,000 supporters with him.

He cited the NPP’s departure from its founding principles and praised the NDC’s development agenda and President John Mahama’s first-year achievements.

The move has been welcomed by the NDC, with party officials promising equal opportunities and urging unity ahead of the upcoming elections.

Source: YEN.com.gh