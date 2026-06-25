The Ministry of Education has appealed to the public to assist in tracking down a teacher from Bole Senior High School who fled after a video emerged

The GES has interdicted the teacher, who is now being sought by law enforcement amid allegations of further misconduct involving multiple students

The Ministry has strongly condemned the incident as a serious breach of professional ethics, with investigations and a police manhunt ongoing

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The Ministry of Education has appealed to the public to help track down a teacher from Bole Senior High School.

The educator fled into hiding after a video emerged online showing him in an immoral encounter with a student inside a school laboratory.

Deputy Education Ministry, Dr Clement Abas Apaak, appeals for public help to arrest fleeing Bole SHS teacher. Photo credit: Ministry of Education/Facebook.

Source: UGC

According to a report by the GhanaWeb, the Ghana Education Service (GES) has interdicted the teacher, who is now being sought by law enforcement.

Speaking on Citi FM, the Deputy Minister of Education, Dr Clement Abas Apaak, urged anyone with information to come forward.

“If Ghanaians are listening and can assist law enforcement to apprehend this teacher for engaging in that act, I believe it will be very helpful to all of us. We take it very seriously because of the circumstances involved,” Dr Apaak stated.

“As a start, the Minister has directed the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service to interdict the teacher. Our checks indicate that the teacher has gone into hiding. Law enforcement is also doing its part, and he is being sought," he added.

Suspect faces allegations misconduct involving multiple students

The scandal may extend beyond an isolated incident, as authorities have obtained additional footage suggesting a broader pattern of predatory behaviour.

“We have seen other videos of the same teacher engaging in similar conduct with different girls, which suggests this may be something he has been doing,” Dr Apaak stated.

The Education Ministry strongly condemned the actions as a severe violation of professional ethics.

Dr Apaak emphasised that while students must adhere to school regulations, the ultimate responsibility lies with the educator due to the power imbalance inherent in his position of trust. The police search remains ongoing.

NACOC sends strong warning to Ghanaian students

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) had warned that drug syndicates are increasingly targeting Senior High Schools and universities across Ghana.

Officials say substance abuse is becoming widespread on campuses, with some schools already suspending students over drug-related offences.

NACOC said it was working with the Ministry of Education and GES to train counsellors and intensify awareness campaigns to curb the growing threat.

Source: YEN.com.gh