The Electricity Company of Ghana announced an emergency power outage affecting several Volta Region communities on Saturday, August 1, 2026

ECG said engineers need to work on a fault during the outage window, which runs from 9:00am to 10:30am

Over 20 communities including Dededo, Tsito, Peki and Kpeve are among the areas listed in the public notice

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced an emergency power interruption affecting numerous communities across the Volta Region on Saturday, August 1, 2026.

The company issued a public notice on Saturday informing residents that the outage is necessary to allow engineers to address a fault and carry out urgent maintenance work aimed at improving service delivery.

The ECG announces an emergency power outage in parts of the Volta Region on August 1, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Volta Region communities to lose power

The power interruption is scheduled to last from 9:00am to 10:30am, covering a window of one and a half hours.

Communities confirmed to be affected include Dededo, Tsito, Peki, Anyirawase, Kwanta, Kpeve, Gemeni, Have, Ando, Woadze, Bame, Dzolokpuita, Kpedze, Akome, Vane, Amedzofe, Fume, Sokode Ando, Sokode Gbagble, and portions of Sokode Gborgame.

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) pumping station and surrounding areas will also experience disruptions during the exercise.

ECG apologises, urges residents to take precautions

ECG acknowledged the disruption the exercise will cause and expressed regret in its public notice.

"ECG regrets the inconvenience that will arise as a result of this exercise," the company stated.

Consumers in the listed communities have been advised to take appropriate precautions ahead of and during the outage period.

Read the Facebook post below:

GMet forecasts misty and storms today

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Ghana Meteorological Agency had issued its morning weather update for Saturday, August 1, 2026.

The agency indicated that early morning mist and fog patches were expected along Ghana’s coastal, forest, and mountainous areas, with possible reduced visibility.

It also forecast scattered thunderstorms in the northern sector from late afternoon, with slight rain expected in parts of the middle sector.

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Source: YEN.com.gh