ECG Announces Emergency Power Outage in Volta Region Communities on August 1
- The Electricity Company of Ghana announced an emergency power outage affecting several Volta Region communities on Saturday, August 1, 2026
- ECG said engineers need to work on a fault during the outage window, which runs from 9:00am to 10:30am
- Over 20 communities including Dededo, Tsito, Peki and Kpeve are among the areas listed in the public notice
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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced an emergency power interruption affecting numerous communities across the Volta Region on Saturday, August 1, 2026.
The company issued a public notice on Saturday informing residents that the outage is necessary to allow engineers to address a fault and carry out urgent maintenance work aimed at improving service delivery.
Volta Region communities to lose power
The power interruption is scheduled to last from 9:00am to 10:30am, covering a window of one and a half hours.
Communities confirmed to be affected include Dededo, Tsito, Peki, Anyirawase, Kwanta, Kpeve, Gemeni, Have, Ando, Woadze, Bame, Dzolokpuita, Kpedze, Akome, Vane, Amedzofe, Fume, Sokode Ando, Sokode Gbagble, and portions of Sokode Gborgame.
The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) pumping station and surrounding areas will also experience disruptions during the exercise.
ECG apologises, urges residents to take precautions
ECG acknowledged the disruption the exercise will cause and expressed regret in its public notice.
"ECG regrets the inconvenience that will arise as a result of this exercise," the company stated.
Consumers in the listed communities have been advised to take appropriate precautions ahead of and during the outage period.
Read the Facebook post below:
GMet forecasts misty and storms today
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Ghana Meteorological Agency had issued its morning weather update for Saturday, August 1, 2026.
The agency indicated that early morning mist and fog patches were expected along Ghana’s coastal, forest, and mountainous areas, with possible reduced visibility.
It also forecast scattered thunderstorms in the northern sector from late afternoon, with slight rain expected in parts of the middle sector.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.