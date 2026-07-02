The Ghanaian government condemned the fatal shooting of 40-year-old Bashiru Isak in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on June 30, 2026

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on July 1, describing the killing as a senseless act of violence during anti-immigrant demonstrations

Ghana's High Commission in Pretoria formally lodged a protest with South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation

Ghana has formally condemned the killing of a Ghanaian national during xenophobic demonstrations in South Africa, demanding an immediate investigation and the prosecution of those responsible.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a press statement on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, confirming that it had learned with "profound shock and sadness" of the death of Mr. Bashiru Isak, a 40-year-old Ghanaian citizen shot dead in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Monday, June 30, 2026.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, helmed by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, condemns the killing of a Ghanaian national in South Africa. Photo credit: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Ghana demands justice for Bashiru Isak

According to the ministry, Isak was killed amid ongoing anti-immigrant demonstrations in South Africa that have been targeting foreign nationals across the country.

"The Government of Ghana condemns, in the strongest terms, this senseless act of violence and the rising tide of xenophobia targeting African nationals, including Ghanaians, in South Africa. The taking of any life is unacceptable, and those responsible must be brought to justice without delay," the ministry stated.

Acting on instructions from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria lodged a formal diplomatic protest with South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation following the incident.

Ghana is pressing South African authorities for a comprehensive, transparent and expedited investigation into the circumstances surrounding Isak's death.

The government is specifically calling for those behind the killing to be identified, arrested and prosecuted without further delay.

The statement made clear that Accra views the incident not merely as an isolated crime but as part of a broader pattern of xenophobic violence directed at African migrants in South Africa, a trend the government described as deeply troubling.

Read the statement from the Government of Ghana on Facebook below:

What happened during South Africa's anti-immigration protests

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that massive anti-immigration protests in South Africa, led by groups such as Operation Dudula, sparked panic.

The unrest followed an unofficial 30 June deadline for undocumented migrants to leave the country, with reports of isolated violence.

While activists blamed migrants for unemployment and crime, rights groups and President Cyril Ramaphosa have condemned the movement.

Source: YEN.com.gh