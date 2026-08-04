New Zealand's government published a detailed breakdown of the rights foreigners gain upon obtaining citizenship in the country

The official list includes 7 key privileges, ranging from passport access and voting rights to representing the country in sports

The government also outlined the responsibilities citizens must uphold and the circumstances under which citizenship status can change

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New Zealand's government has released an official breakdown of the rights and responsibilities that come with obtaining citizenship in the country, drawing renewed interest from Africans exploring migration options.

New Zealand Lists 7 Rights Foreigners Gain After Becoming Citizens

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According to the New Zealand government's official website, anyone who becomes a citizen is entitled to the same privileges as a person born there, regardless of how they obtained their citizenship.

7 rights New Zealand citizens enjoy

The government lists seven key privileges. Citizens have the right to live in New Zealand indefinitely and to travel internationally on a New Zealand passport.

They may vote in elections and stand for parliament or local government. Citizens also gain full access to education, full economic and social rights, and the right to represent the country in sports.

Alongside those privileges, the government makes clear that citizenship carries obligations.

Citizens are required to obey and uphold the country's laws, avoid acting against New Zealand's interests, register on the electoral roll, pay tax, and conduct themselves as responsible members of society.

Notably, while registration on the electoral roll is compulsory, actually casting a vote remains a personal choice.

When citizenship status can change

New Zealand permits dual or multiple citizenship, though the government acknowledges that not every country shares that policy. Individuals seeking citizenship in a country that does not allow dual nationality may be required to relinquish their New Zealand citizenship in the process.

In rare cases, the Minister of Internal Affairs holds the authority to revoke a person's New Zealand citizenship entirely.

Anyone who loses citizenship through this process would no longer be entitled to hold a New Zealand passport and could also lose the right to remain in the country.

The publication of these details has attracted considerable attention from Africans weighing migration options, particularly those drawn to countries offering strong passport access and comprehensive social rights.

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Source: YEN.com.gh