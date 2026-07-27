Anti-corruption advocates have called on President John Dramani Mahama to investigate GRA Commissioner-General Anthony Kwasi Sarpong

The allegations centre on over 700 in-transit cargo containers that were allegedly auctioned at discounted prices through rigged processes

Separate claims alleged that Sarpong granted self-recognisance status to six high-risk Oil Marketing Companies without financial guarantees

Anti-corruption campaigners have called on President John Dramani Mahama to order an immediate investigation into Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Commissioner-General Anthony Kwasi Sarpong, citing allegations of corruption and significant revenue leakage at the authority.

The most detailed set of allegations concerns more than 700 cargo containers classified under "in-transit" status at Ghana's ports.

GRA Commissioner-General Anthony Sarpong faces corruption allegations over cargo and petroleum deals. Photo credit: Ghana Revenue Authority/Facebook.

Source: UGC

According to a report by GhanaWeb, GRA leadership allegedly intervened to prevent the standard transfer of these goods to off-dock terminals, causing the containers to overstay their permitted period.

Senior officials then allegedly produced fraudulent bills of lading and conducted auctions designed to favour proxy buyers, with goods sold at prices well below market value, depriving the state of millions of Ghana Cedis in unpaid taxes.

GRA's Tema sector commander under scrutiny

The Tema Sector Commander of the GRA, identified as Nelson, is alleged to have pressured junior officers into approving the disputed auctions.

The allegations are compounded by reports that efforts are under way to extend his tenure beyond his scheduled August 2026 retirement date, raising concerns about continuity of the alleged practices.

A separate line of allegations targets the downstream petroleum sector. Sarpong allegedly granted self-recognisance status to six Oil Marketing Companies classified as high-risk, allowing them to operate without the required financial guarantees.

The companies subsequently defaulted on their debts, leaving the state exposed.

Campaigners further allege that the decision bypassed the National Petroleum Authority's Enterprise Relational Database Management System, and that a 10 per cent kickback on the bond amount owed was paid in connection with the exemptions.

Campaigners demand full probe

Anti-corruption advocates argue that the alleged practices represent a sustained and systematic drain on public finances rather than isolated incidents.

They are calling for a comprehensive review of GRA's leadership and an end to what they describe as institutionalised revenue leakage.

As of the time of publishing, neither the GRA nor the Office of the President had issued a formal response to the allegations.

GRA interdicts 5 customs officers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the GRA had suspended five Customs officers over alleged procedural breaches linked to Niger cargo trucks.

An investigation had revealed documentation inconsistencies during a transit cargo operation on February 18, 2026.

Further inquiries were expected to involve additional officers as investigations into potential breaches continued.

Source: YEN.com.gh