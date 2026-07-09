Oliver Barker-Vormawor, lawyer for suspected fraudster Abu Trica, responded to public criticism over his decision to represent the accused

Barker-Vormawor called out what he described as hypocrisy, comparing the reaction to Ghanaians' defence of Thomas Partey amid his UK trial

The lawyer has previously warned that denying Abu Trica basic legal rights could set a dangerous precedent affecting all Ghanaians

As reports of his extradition have surfaced, Abu Trica's lawyer, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has responded to widespread questions about the suspected fraudster’s right to legal counsel.

Barker-Vormawor suggested some hypocrisy on the part of Ghanaians in his comments on the matter.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor has been defending Anu Trica, who faces extradition to the US. Credit: Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor

Source: Facebook

In a post on X, he compared the reaction to Ghanaians’ support of Thomas Partey, who is on trial for violent crimes like sexual assault in the UK.

"Two days ago, you were shouting Thomas Partey is extradition; and inzorting Canada for denying him a visa to their own country. Today you are shouting, why kraa is a lawyer defending Abu Trica; in his own country."

Barker-Vormawor has in the past warned that the treatment of Abu Trica could set a dangerous precedent.

He believes permitting the state to strip a citizen of basic legal rights to satisfy foreign law enforcement interests could eventually be used against anyone, including politicians.

About Abu Trica's extradition

Abu Trica, real name Frederick Kumi, was extradited to the US to face allegations linked to an $8 million romance fraud scheme on the morning of July 9.

Citi News reported that Kumi left Ghana via Delta Airlines flight DL 157, bound for the US, where he is expected to appear before American authorities on the fraud charges.

The transfer followed a ruling by the Accra High Court on July 2, in which the court approved a request by US authorities to have Kumi surrendered and brought to face legal proceedings. The alleged scheme involves romance scam activities totalling approximately $8 million.

Kumi had been in Ghanaian custody since December 2025. During that period, he successfully applied for bail, which the Accra High Court granted at GH¢30 million with two justified sureties, following several months in detention. The court's subsequent approval of the US extradition request overrode that arrangement and set the stage for his removal from the country.

Lawyer's concerns before Abu Trica's extradition

YEN.com.gh reported that Barker-Vormawor earlier disclosed on July 8 that Abu Trica had been taken to the Police Hospital in Accra before the extradition, and expressed serious concern over his inability to reach or meet with his client ahead of the process.

He said he could not locate Kumi in the period leading up to the transfer, raising questions about whether adequate legal access had been afforded to the suspect before he was flown out.

Source: YEN.com.gh