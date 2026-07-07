The South African Presidency dismissed reports of a diplomatic misunderstanding with Ghana over a proposed visit from President Cyril Ramaphosa

A presidential spokesperson explained the extent of correspondence between the two countries

South Africa confirmed that both countries will continue consultations through diplomatic channels to agree on a date for the next BNC session

The South African Presidency has denied reports of a diplomatic dispute with Ghana, clarifying that recent official correspondence between the two governments was limited to preparations for the upcoming Ghana-South Africa Bi-National Commission meeting and did not involve any request for a state visit by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya addressed the reports, which followed media suggestions that Ghana had declined a request for Ramaphosa to undertake an official state visit amid public concern over anti-immigration protests and attacks on foreign nationals in South Africa.

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa is not due in Ghana on state visit contrary to earlier reports. Credit: Ernest Ankomah/Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Joy News reported that Magwenya was categorical in refuting the characterisation of events.

According to him, Pretoria's communication with Accra was confined to seeking confirmation of arrangements for the third session of the Bi-National Commission, an engagement both governments had already agreed upon following the conclusion of the previous BNC meeting.

"The request was to confirm the seating of the BNC, which was to be co-chaired by both Presidents and had already been agreed upon after the last BNC meeting. There was no request for a state visit."

He drew a clear distinction between a formal state visit and a working visit conducted within the framework of the BNC, describing the two as very different in nature and diplomatic significance.

The Bi-National Commission was established in 2019 as the primary institutional platform for bilateral engagement between Ghana and South Africa, covering political, economic, defence, security and social cooperation. Its second session took place in South Africa in March 2024, with Ghana expected to host the third.

The South African Presidency stressed that relations between the two countries remain solid and that the exchange of diplomatic correspondence represented routine procedural steps within an already agreed process.

Mahama defends South African president

YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama previously criticised US President Trump over false claims of a genocide of white people in South Africa, as well as land seizures. Mahama held that such comments were an insult to Africans

In an editorial in The Guardian, Mahama also said Trump’s 2025 ambushing of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa over claims of racial persecution was unfounded and insulting.

Source: YEN.com.gh